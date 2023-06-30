About 93 million miles or nine light minutes away from Earth is the closest star to Earth. The sun is the heavyweight of our solar system and its gravity holds all the planets in their orbits. Energy from the sun, in the form of heat and light, make all life possible on Earth.

In this photograph, some large sunspots, huge magnetic storms that are just slightly cooler than the sun’s surface, show up as dark spots. A solar filter, similar to eclipse glasses, was used on the telescope to take the photograph.

On Oct. 14, a partial solar eclipse will occur where the moon will only cover a small portion of the sun, as seen from our location. Make sure you order your solar eclipse glasses early so you can have an eclipse party and watch the moon hide a little bit of the sun.