The other night, I was lucky enough to see a large owl, gliding silently across the sky, glowing white from the lights far below. I also had the pleasure of finding another owl. It was sitting in the night sky very close to the Big Dipper’s bowl.

This particular stellar owl is called a planetary nebula. Appropriately named the Owl Nebula, it looks very much like the face of an owl.

Planetary nebulas often have very pretty colors, the expanding layers of gas and matter glowing in the star’s fading light. A small scope or binoculars, along with a darker sky, will help you find this very green-colored owl.

On Saturday, April 15, I will be at the Kings Gap Mansion for a night sky program to celebrate International Dark Sky Week. If the weather allows, maybe we can find an owl and a couple galaxies. Come celebrate our wondrous night sky.