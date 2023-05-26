Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

You can always find something fascinating in the night sky if you look. The starry sky is a source of wonder, solace, peace and inspiration to people the world over.

This week, notice the moon’s cheddar color as it smiles down at us. The color in the photo was due to smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

See if you can find bright Venus hovering nearby. In a telescope you might find Venus has phases just like our moon. Take a tablet with you when you view the night sky. Like Van Gogh, let the stars inspire you to write or draw.