Look Back: One year ago in coronavirus in Cumberland County

The Sentinel reported on March 23, 2020:

Headline: As coronavirus cases grow, Pennsylvania eyes later primary

The Story: Pennsylvania health officials on Sunday reported 108 new cases in Pennsylvania, for a total of 479. This comes a day after the state reported 103 new cases on Saturday.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday that people with mild symptoms do not necessarily need to get tested, and, after calling their doctor, they may be able to stay home, rest and take fluids and anti-fever medication.

Testing is being prioritized for symptomatic people who are health care providers, elderly, very ill or for those who have chronic medical conditions, Levine said.

So far, Cumberland County remains at having 11 tested cases of COVID-19, though cases in the Midstate have risen since Thursday. Currently, there are 10 cases in York County, six cases in Lancaster County, five cases in Adams County and one case each in Dauphin and Franklin counties. There are no cases yet reported in Perry County.

