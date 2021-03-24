Look Back: One year ago in coronavirus in Cumberland County - March 24

The Sentinel reported on March 24, 2020:

Headline: School closures extended

The Story: CV Superintendent David Christopher wrote in a post on the district website that the district received notification Sunday of a possible COVID-19 positive case at its high school. Though the district did not receive any action steps from state or local officials, it did learn more information Monday morning after speaking with the family.

The district said that the student had tested positive on March 13. Even though the district had not been aware of the positive until Sunday, Christopher said the student’s family was working with the state Department of Health on contact tracing and notifying those who may have come in close contact with the student.

The district said the student was last at the school on March 9, but the student is believed to have contracted the coronavirus from another family member.

Christopher said he will not release any further details to protect the student’s privacy, but he said he would keep the school community up to date if any more positive cases come to light.

There are 12 cases in Cumberland County, with one new one reported Monday by the Department of Health.