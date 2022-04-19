Long-awaited connector road between Trindle and York roads in South Middleton Township could be open to public by late May

The long-awaited connector road between Trindle and York roads could be open for public use by late May, a South Middleton Township official said Monday.

The current work to install traffic signals at both ends of the connector road could be completed within the next three to four weeks, Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said. “They are then going to pave the wearing course — the top coat of asphalt – over the entire connector road.”

As a final phase of the project, which had its first planning discussions in 2005, work crews will paint lines on the road surface and install traffic signs along the right-of-way, he added.

Since work on the road began in early 2020, a portion of Trindle Road in the north and York Road in the south was widened to accommodate left-turn lanes and other intersection improvements serving the connector road.

“Southbound traffic on York Road will have two left turn lanes onto the connector road,” O’Neill said. “On Trindle Road, both the connector road and westbound traffic on Trindle will have dual left turn lanes. All other intersections will have one left turn lane.”

The connector road was an idea introduced in 2005 during discussions over the proposed Heritage Village housing development near Fairview Street.

Under an agreement with the township, construction of the road must be completed by May 30 before the developer could start work on a planned residential development near the intersection of the connector road and Lisburn Road.

As of Monday, no formal plan has been filed with the township to develop the property north of York Road and east of Fairview Street, O’Neill said. In the past, conceptual plans have been presented to the township outlining the potential for a mixed-use development.

Once completed, the connector road will be dedicated to the township, which will maintain both the road and the traffic signals.

To fund the connector road, the Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority received on behalf of the developer $2.6 million in Multimodal Transportation Fund grants, O’Neill said.

The grants included $1.2 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and $1.4 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

