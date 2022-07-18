Logo debate: Water tower means more water pressure, logo questions in Upper Allen Township

Construction is underway for a new water tower and pump station designed to increase lackluster water pressure currently experienced by Veolia Water customers across a swath of Upper Allen Township.

In the meantime, exactly which entities’ logo will be displayed on the completed water tank remains unsettled, Upper Allen Township and Mechanicsburg Area School District representatives said last week.

Veolia Water, formerly known as Suez, has started site work to erect a 300,000-gallon pedestal water tank at 1721 S. Market St., with Upper Allen Township and Mechanicsburg Area School District serving as the project’s top financial contributors.

“The district has a good relationship with the township, and we appreciate their assistance in working together collaboratively with Veolia to improve water supplies in this area,” said Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations.

The tower is designed to increase water pressure in surrounding areas, said Michael Bard, manager, communications and community relations for Veolia North America Delaware Operations. The tank would be supplied through an accompanying pump station.

“A water tower is a large elevated tank to store water and create pressure. For each foot of height provided for the water tower, 0.43 pounds per square inch of water pressure is created,” Bard said.

The project is located across the road from Mechanicsburg Area Middle School. When completed, it is expected to improve water service at the middle school, Upper Allen Elementary and Shepherdstown Elementary schools, and surrounding neighborhoods, Longwell said.

The school district has pledged to contribute around $450,000 toward the $4.58 million cost of the project, but the township’s contribution “remains in negotiations with Veolia,” township manager Scott Fraser said Friday.

Whether Veolia will allow the township or school district to place logos on the completed tower also is undecided following discussion between Veolia representatives and Upper Allen officials at township commissioners meeting May 6, Fraser said.

At that time, officials said they had expressed a “desire to retain exclusive rights for (the tower’s) signage” at a joint meeting Nov. 1, 2021, attended by Upper Allen and Veolia representatives with state Rep. Sheryl Delozier.

On Nov. 18, 2021, township commissioners agreed to match the district’s pledged contribution, not to exceed $500,000, with a condition that Upper Allen “retains exclusive rights to put a logo and/or name of the township on the new water tank.”

Upper Allen said it again asked Veolia Feb. 7, “if the (township’s) exclusive rights (to the tower) were OK, to which said condition was affirmed,” according to township meeting records.

On March 25, the township cites receiving notification that Veolia “will not permit (the township) exclusive rights for signage on the water tank,” and that Upper Allen “must remove the term ‘exclusive rights’ from its agreement.” After further discussion, though, Veolia reportedly reversed course, forwarding a logo licensing agreement for the township’s review April 27.

On May 6, Art Saunders, of Veolia, told township commissioners that although Upper Allen could place its logo on the water tower, the Pennsylvania Utility Commission prohibits Veolia from issuing exclusive licensing rights to the township. Instead, the PUC requires rights granted in particular instances as universal and open to other public entities.

Meanwhile, Veolia approved the school district’s request for a tower logo, noting the district and the township are the largest financial contributors for the upcoming water tower district. Township commissioners president Kenneth Martin said the school district never mentioned that it wanted to have a sign.

Martin said the board would further discuss the matter in closed session.

Longwell said last week that although “the township and school district may have the opportunity to put logos on the tower,” he doesn’t yet foresee a timeline for resolving the issue.

“Nothing has changed since (Upper Allen commissioners’) May meeting,” Fraser said Friday.