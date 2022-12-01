Local residents offer insight on how to cope with holiday season inflation

Up and down North Hanover Street, families gathered Thursday night to watch the Carlisle Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade usher in the downtown shopping season.

Months of high prices have forced those interviewed to make adjustments not only on routine spending, but their gift-giving bottom-line.

“We are definitely budgeting a whole lot more,” said Ben Swarner of North Middleton Township. “We get stuff little by little instead of one big purchase at one time.”

In holidays past, impulse buying factored in and the amount spent per person was more lax. This year, there are price ranges and dollar limits to rein in the costs.

“You have to have a plan now,” Leeanna Swarner said. When shopping online, that means taking another look at what’s in the cart before completing the transaction.

Just down the block, Ashleigh Johnston of Carlisle waited for the parade to begin with her five-month-old daughter Lily and her husband Eric.

“We started early, in September,” she said. “Instead of buying for the whole family, we did the secret Santa idea where you buy for one person in your extended family.”

The couple kept the individual gifts within their own household.

Just across the street, Nichole Harms of Carlisle has yet to join the fray, but has a basic strategy for holiday shopping.

“You have to think smarter and look for deals,” she said. “Shop around. Inflation is a big thing right now. It affects everything — your groceries, your gas, everything.”

Val Brosend of South Middleton Township keeps it basic. “I do mostly gift cards,” she said. “It’s easier. Inflation is affecting everything, but I’m a saver.”

In a coincidence, two women were interviewed on opposite ends of the first block of North Hanover Street while waiting for their granddaughters to march as part of the color guard of the McConnellsburg High School band out of Fulton County.

“Everybody is cutting back,” said Karen Conley of Hancock, Maryland. “You have to cut back and save because everything is higher.”

Her plan is to limit her spending to “not so many big gifts.”

Down the block, Jeanne Welch of Needmore, Fulton County, has already taken steps to scale the celebration to one-quarter of what it used to be.

“We’re not doing much at all,” Welch said. “We’re just going to have a small Christmas, just chilling with the family.” One factor weighing on their budget is the fact that her husband had just retired.

Suzy Hopper Kirk was manning the Carlisle High School Spirit Stand as president of the Carlisle Cheer Booster Club. She was helping volunteers sell cookies, T-shirts and hot chocolate and cider to raise money for the school’s cheerleaders to compete in a mid-Atlantic championship in February in Richmond, Virginia.

“We are focusing on things that people really, really want instead of just filling space under the tree,” Hopper Kirk said. “We’re going to focus on family time, building experiences more so than items.”

Meanwhile, across the street, Alexis Torres of Mount Holly Springs draws upon a higher power as his source of consumer confidence.

“The prices are going up, but the Lord supplies,” Torres said. “I’m a believer and the Lord supplies for his children. He has been wonderful. That’s what I give all my credit to, because he’s the one who supplies for his children. We need more prayer for our families and our children.”