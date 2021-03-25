Local residents encouraged to squash spotted lanternfly problem

Cumberland County residents are being urged to do their part to search for and dispose of spotted lanternfly eggs before the next generation of this annoying and damaging insect can hatch as early as late April.

The adults of this invasive species suck the sap from 70 different varieties of woody vines and trees, taking in more they can use for nourishment, said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“They’re not very efficient metabolizers,” she said, adding how the insects excrete a substance that scientists call “honey dew,” which can cover large portions of the plant.

This substance can block photosynthesis and attract a form of mold that can add stress to a plant already damaged by insects drawing in excessive amounts of sap.

If not contained, the spotted lanternfly could drain the state economy of at least $324 million annually and cause the loss of about 2,800 jobs, according to a 2020 study conducted by economists in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

“They are a threat not just to agriculture but to our quality of life,” Powers said. Though adult lanternflies do not bite humans, they can swarm outdoor events and have been known to crawl on people.