Local residents encouraged to squash spotted lanternfly problem

Cumberland County residents are being urged to do their part to search for and dispose of spotted lanternfly eggs before the next generation of this annoying and damaging insect can hatch as early as late April.
The adults of this invasive species suck the sap from 70 different varieties of woody vines and trees, taking in more they can use for nourishment, said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
“They’re not very efficient metabolizers,” she said, adding how the insects excrete a substance that scientists call “honey dew,” which can cover large portions of the plant.
This substance can block photosynthesis and attract a form of mold that can add stress to a plant already damaged by insects drawing in excessive amounts of sap.
If not contained, the spotted lanternfly could drain the state economy of at least $324 million annually and cause the loss of about 2,800 jobs, according to a 2020 study conducted by economists in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
“They are a threat not just to agriculture but to our quality of life,” Powers said. Though adult lanternflies do not bite humans, they can swarm outdoor events and have been known to crawl on people.
“Their eggs are on everything outdoors,” she added. “There can be egg masses on a car, lawn furniture, equipment in the yard, rocks and trees.”
A typical mass has about 30 to 50 tiny eggs laid in rows and covered in what appears to be a grey smear of mud or wood putty, Powers said. To dispose of the egg mass, scrap it off using anything with rigid edge, such as a credit card, pocket knife or garden spade.
Residents are then encouraged to squash and crush the egg mass underfoot.
People can also soak the egg mass in a plastic bag full of hand sanitizer, Powers said. “That’s the way to ensure that the eggs are 100% dead. It’s much less gross than having the bugs hatch out and squirt everywhere.”
In March 2020, Cumberland County was among the 12 Pennsylvania counties added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Those particular counties had infestations that were not widespread, but isolated to limited areas, Powers said.
Last year, there were 82,884 public reports of spotted lanternfly statewide including 704 reports originating out of Cumberland County. “Our inspectors follow up on every public report of lanternflies and investigate each thoroughly,” Powers said. “We receive numerous false reports, particularly from areas where the insect has not been before. Every time there is a confirmed sighting, inspectors survey the surrounding area and set traps. In some instances, isolated, dead stragglers were transported in, but no evidence of an infestation could be found.”
Much of the spread of the insect has been caused by adult lanternflies hitchhiking on trucks and other vehicles using major transportation corridors. This year, the state Department of Agriculture added Franklin County and seven other counties to the spotted lanternfly quarantine. The eight counties are not completely infected, but have a few municipalities with a known infestation.
“The spotted lanternfly is more than a pest in the literal sense,” said Russell Redding, state agriculture secretary. “It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners, kids who just want to play outside, Pennsylvania agriculture and the economy of the state we call home. Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug – to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug, and report every sighting.”
For more information on the spotted lanternfly, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.