Rob Neidlinger’s mom factored into every decision he made, at least when it came to the creation Silver Spring Personal Care Home.

Located at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township, the 64-bed facility for assisted living and senior care opened its doors in February.

It was a different sort of project for Neidlinger, who works as a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway out of Carlisle, along with his wife, Heather, and several other family members.

While he said he doesn’t really sell much real estate anymore, his family owns about 800 rental properties.

“It’s another way of housing people and making a difference,” Neidlinger said of the assisted living facility.

As the owner of Silver Spring Personal Care Home, which he described as similar to a nursing home, Neidlinger said he also designed the space and toured all competitors within a 45-minute radius. In addition to long-term care, the business offers rehab, respite care for shorter periods of time and end-of-life care.

Neidlinger made the transition to business owner because it offered another aspect of real estate and played to his strengths in operations.

His mother, Mary Jo, plays a large role in the choices he makes for the facility.

“If I just make every decision like my mom’s living there, then I won’t have any problems,” he said.

Plan to practice

The idea of creating the home came when he saw a friend in Chicago construct something similar.

However it wasn’t until he met someone at a Penn State game a few months later who owned comparable facilities that Neidlinger truly began to consider it.

“He kind of gave me the affirmations that I feel like I could do the business,” he said. “It’s a lot not knowing how to do it going in.”

Having never owned a business before, Neidlinger had trouble getting financing at the beginning of the project, and it took a few extra months to secure the necessary money. He said he also contributed $3 million toward the facility, earned from 20 years in real estate.

Neidlinger bought the land for the home at the end of 2019 with proximity to Cumberland Valley High School and Traditions of America, a 55+ community.

“We have over 1,000 ranch-style homes within a quarter mile of my home, he said. “I really like the custom farmhouse feel, I kind of have my house that way with the hardwood floors and the trim, you know the square edge custom farmhouse feel. So every single thing I did in there is a farmhouse feel.”

Neidlinger hired a general contractor to bring the plans to life. Construction began in fall 2021, culminating in Silver Spring Personal Care Home’s February grand opening.

The business experienced what Neidlinger referred to as “one slow month,” when it came to drawing residents, but after “ramping up some marketing” and spreading news by word of mouth, 18 people have moved to the space since it opened four months ago.

Fostering connections

Neidlinger said his wife, brothers and sister-in-law are also involved in the business. He estimates that he’s at the facility three to five days per week.

“They’re telling me what they want on a day-to-day basis because I go and I sit with them,” Neidlinger said. “I’m making sure they’re getting what they need, I’m asking them if they’re getting well taken care of, and I see the food that they’re eating and anything they want I try to make happen.”

In the months since the home opened, he said he’s helped a resident look into selling his home, personally sent updates on residents to long-distance family members and even found himself in the middle of a parking lot water balloon activity.

He also helped ensure the wife of one of the facility’s residents received the medicine her dying husband needed.

“I stayed there with her,” he said. “I was on her bed sitting and my kids were in there sitting with her and her husband’s dying right there next to us, and she just felt so much calmer because the kids were there laughing and joking,” he said. “We just tried to make it feel like home.”

Looking ahead

Originally, Neidlinger planned to look into similar personal care home projects in the future, but for now he said it depends on how it goes.

“Until you get so many residents, you’re going to lose money, so that’s part of it,” he said.

While he continues to navigate the learning curve associated with marketing and starting a new business, Neidlinger said he’s “very happy” with the location, staff and current residents.

He believes the facility is beginning to gain traction, welcoming seven residents within the past month.

“I really, genuinely like making an impact and some of the stuff we’re doing with our residents,” he said. “I feel like we’re making an impact when you’re there making them smile and making a difference. There’s nothing better.”

