Local police rely on public charity for protective gear amid pandemic

While the national shortage of medical protective equipment is primarily a concern for hospitals, local police departments are also wondering how they’ll fare as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Local law enforcement agencies in Cumberland County have seen a trickle of donated or even hand-made protective gear in the past several days, but a significant infusion of proper equipment from authorities higher up the food chain has yet to be seen.
The West Shore Regional Police Department, which covers the far eastern end of the county, received a donated box of N95 respirators last week — a godsend given that the department previously had no masks.
“At this point it’s only gloves, we have no surgical masks,” West Shore Chief Michael Hope said Friday.
Officers always carry rubber gloves with them while interacting with the public, primarily to avoid blood-borne pathogens. Masks are not commonly issued or recommended, at least until now, Hope said, but official guidance from state or federal law enforcement oversight agencies hasn’t come down yet.
“We don’t really get any training on this,” Hope said. “Right now, we have not been instructed, we have not received any notice to wear this or wear that.”
The Carlisle Borough Police Department may be faring a bit better than most, but still has concerns, department spokesman Sgt. David Miller said Monday.
“We had some things stocked up, but it’s going to end up going pretty quickly,” Miller said. “As time drags out, we’re going to run into some of those issues that other departments will.”
The department has some masks previously used during drug operations to avoid inhaling illicit substances, Miller said. Last week, the department also posted on social media about a local seamstress who had made cloth surgical masks for officers; while medical-grade gear would be preferable, simple cloth masks are better than none at all.
“It’s better than nothing, and the masks we have, the woman did a fantastic job making them,” Miller said.
Being careful about physical contact is obviously not easy for police, who may have to react to a confrontation in a split second.
"Every time we're dealing with folks now, we have to be very conscientious about what we touch," Miller said.
One of the other issues Miller pointed out was departments’ stocks of cleaning supplies. In Carlisle, officers are wiping down all of their gear — handcuffs, flashlight, pistol, etc. — and their vehicle multiple times per shift.
“We’re burning through them pretty quickly right now at a rate we certainly wouldn’t have expected,” Miller said.
Departments can request supplies through the county, as many have — but even agencies higher up are facing shortages.
Cumberland County is working through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Health on procurement, according to Communications Director Samantha Krepps, and it is also publicly appealing to local businesses.
Anyone with access to protective medical equipment, or the ability to manufacture it, is asked to contact the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety at eoc@ccpa.net.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor said in an ABC News interview Sunday that FEMA was in the process of disbursing protective gear, including masks, from the national strategic stockpile.
Orders for protective medical equipment have skyrocketed in recent weeks, but the unmet demand is huge, likely in the billions of masks, one manufacturer told NPR earlier this month, since most of the equipment is manufactured in China, which has been hard-hit by COVID-19 and slowed its exports.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.