Local police reliant on public charity for protective gear amid pandemic

“We had some things stocked up, but it’s going to end up going pretty quickly,” Miller said. “As time drags out, we’re going to run into some of those issues that other departments will.”

The department has some masks previously used during drug operations to avoid inhaling illicit substances, Miller said.

Last week, the department also posted on social media about a local seamstress who had made cloth surgical masks for officers; while medical-grade gear would be preferable, simple cloth masks are better than none at all.

“It’s better than nothing, and the masks we have, the woman did a fantastic job making them,” Miller said.

One of the other issues Miller pointed out was departments’ stocks of cleaning supplies. In Carlisle, officers are wiping down all of their gear — handcuffs, flashlight, pistol, etc. — and their vehicle multiple times per shift.

“We’re burning through them pretty quickly right now at a rate we certainly wouldn’t have expected,” Miller said.

Departments can request supplies through the county, as many have — but even agencies higher up are facing shortages.