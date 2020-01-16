Local murder from Prohibition era remains unsolved

Joseph Ganster recoiled from the touch of his dead son slumped over the side of the car.
At first, the father thought 20-year-old Harry was tired and had fallen asleep. But the body was cold and fixed in position, the right foot on the running board, the left foot on the ground.
His son's girlfriend Leah Ellenberger was also dead, slumped behind the steering wheel with her head thrown back over the rear of the seat. The date was May 16, 1924. The place: a mountain road in Lamb’s Gap north of Hogestown.
From the beginning, The Sentinel reported on this breaking story that came down through history as an unsolved murder. Every day, for more than a week, new details emerged in the newspaper but the trail went cold and nothing came of the state police investigation.
An autopsy confirmed that a single bullet shot from ambush by a high-powered rifle killed both victims. Troopers tracked down a number of leads and theories including the belief the double homicide was the work of moonshiners out for revenge.
The murder took place in an area known for the manufacture of liquor during the early days of Prohibition. Two years prior to the fatal shooting, Harry Ganster was the subject of criminal investigation involving an incident at the Limit, a hunting camp in the wilderness about four miles west of his home in Marysville.
The Sentinel reported that Joseph Ganster found his son’s body as he was searching the mountain road leading away from the camp. Harry had promised to return home by nightfall on May 16 but was a no-show.
Classmates at Marysville Area High School told police that Harry was in the habit of carrying around a revolver because he believed moonshiners were after him. His brother Clinton Ganster claimed there was evidence the criminals had threatened Harry’s life.
There was reason to discount the theory moonshiners were involved. The Sentinel reported that Harry Ganster and Leah Ellenberger were on a trip to pick flowers on the mountain the day they were murdered. Since no one knew of the excursion, how could moonshiners set up an ambush?
Some people believed the criminals may have seen Harry near their old haunt and followed him to a point where a sniper could be positioned. But after a week of work by investigators, State Police Maj. Lynn Adams dismissed the theory because there had been no active stills in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene for the past year.
Bad for business?
Nearly two years before his murder, Harry Ganster saw smoke billow up from the area of Bryson Hollow during the summer of 1922. Eighteen at the time, the Marysville youth was convinced the smoke was evidence of a large still being operated by moonshiners.
The Harrisburg Telegraph on Oct. 26, 1922, reported that Ganster had stumbled upon the contraption on Sept. 10 while hiking near the Limit hunting camp. He reported it to authorities the following day.
Ganster had reason to hold a grudge. The Telegraph reported that he had accused the moonshiners of breaking into his nearby shack and stealing a pillow, lard, nails, salt and some pans.
The men had also used a stove pipe taken from the shack as makeshift spouting to divert spring water into a barrel as a coolant for a hot coil. The tip from Ganster led state police to the rig, which troopers then destroyed. In its coverage, the Telegraph described the aftermath in detail:
“The last drop of blue-tinged poison has come from the encrusted coil,” the article reads. “The corroded boiler, half filled with charcoal, is full of [bullet] holes. The vinegar barrels, half filled with putrid smelling water, are broken and splintered. The stone fireplace, with its braces of railroad fish plates, is scattered and demolished.”
Set up in a hollow fringed by pine trees, the still was a mass of kegs and barrels that at one point cranked out white lightning in 40-gallon increments. Harry Ganster had put a serious crimp on production.
Shoot-out
Six weeks after Harry Ganster tipped the police, an incident took place at the Limit on Oct. 20, 1922. At first, the Telegraph reported it as an accidental shooting resulting from a practical joke, but details emerged to dispute that conclusion and bring Harry Ganster under investigation.
In articles published Oct. 24 and 25, the Telegraph advanced two theories behind why Sherwood Myers, 15, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.
One theory was the Marysville youth was the victim of a school feud. Myers did not get along with Albert Childs, a new teacher and assistant principal at Marysville high school. Childs had expelled Myers for an infraction. Meanwhile, Ganster proved to be one of the few students who supported and befriended Childs. This caused a split between factions of students.
School was closed Oct. 20. The Telegraph reported that Ganster and Childs had hiked into the wilderness shortly after noon. Student and teacher were toting guns. It was reported Ganster was terrified by the repeated threats that he had been receiving from moonshiners.
In his version of events, Ganster told investigators that Myers along with John and James Ensminger followed them to the cabin at the Limit. While there, Myers made repeated threats of arson toward Childs and Ganster. That escalated to the three men throwing rocks at the cabin before using a ram to try to batter down the door. A shoot-out ensued and Myers was wounded.
Myers told investigators he was shot by Ganster who had fired a bullet through the door frame. Myers said he and his companions were walking through the woods unaware that Childs and Ganster were around. The trio came upon the cabin. Myers knocked on the door and then he heard a bullet whiz over his head. The three companions backed off but the firing continued prompting James Ensminger to fire his gun into the air. More bullets flew from the cabin including the one that hit Myers in the leg. Myers claimed to have no grudge against Ganster.
In the aftermath, Ganster said he found a spent .32-caliber cartridge. He told authorities that the bullet that struck Myers may have come from moonshiners firing from a distance and taking advantage of the confusion. The Telegraph reported that none of the weapons used by Ganster, Childs, Myers and the Ensmingers matched the spent cartridge or the caliber of bullet that struck Myers.
The Telegraph reported on Nov. 2 that criminal charges against Harry Ganster were dismissed because Myers was unable to prove that Ganster fired the shot that wounded him. Twenty months later, Harry Ganster was shot to death from ambush. There was no mention in Sentinel reports from May 1924 of a connection to Sherwood Myers.
However, a crude drawing was found among Harry’s effects that police referred to as a warning given to Ganster two years earlier by another boy who did not want the victim to take sides against a certain organization.
