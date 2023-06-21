For Ken Morrison, it isn’t about selling peanuts; it’s about family.

Charles Veto and Dominic Minchella sold peanuts and ice cream for 48 years at the Square in Carlisle. Morrison — the great-nephew of Veto and the great-grandson of Minchella — is constructing a new peanut cart with the intent of keeping his family’s entrepreneurial legacy alive.

“I’m very outgoing,” he said. “I’ve always had an interesting story, and people enjoy listening to it. I think that this would be a great opportunity for me to share my family’s stories with the public. I have a great rapport with people because I enjoy people.”

The original peanut cart, which was powered by gasoline, is on display at the Cumberland County Historical Society Museum. The cart was on display at Wardecker’s Menswear shop at 32 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle until its closure in 2020, and it was then donated to the museum by the Wardecker family.

The duo also had an ice cream cart, although they stopped selling ice cream at the beginning of World War II, according to the museum. The ice cream cart, made out of metal, no longer exists.

Morrison, who is of Italian descent, said his heritage is inspiring him to build a new cart. He said he knew of his ancestor’s entrepreneurship but never took a deep dive into it until recently, when he was looking into his family’s history.

“(Veto and Minchella) built themselves a reputation because of their hard work, even when they went through all these trials and tribulations of life,” he said.

Morrison’s maternal grandparents were Italian immigrants. His grandmother spoke very little English and struggled to overcome the language barrier while in school. He credits his entire family for his work ethic and personable demeanor.

“They showed me how important it is to work hard every day,” he said. “Not only hard work, but to put your personality into how you treat your customers, because that’s what I watched when I was a child growing up. That right there was key because that made me who I am today.”

Morrison, 58, graduated from West Perry High School in 1988. His family’s strong work ethic led him to join the Armed Forces, serving in the Air Force, Air Reserve and Air National Guard. Morrison has a prosthetic right leg due to injuries suffered during his service.

“(The VA) has treated me like gold,” he said. “They have perfect service every time I go in. I’m grateful for that.”

The injury has forced Morrison to give up working full-time, leaving him with plenty of time to invest in the project.

“I just wanted to be able to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “Kind of bring it back around just for the sheer novelty of it.”

Morrison also spends his free time biking as a member of the “Knights on Bikes,” a Roman Catholic fraternal organization.

Despite his ailments, Morrison said that he is beyond thankful for the time he spent serving his country. He has never let anything get in his way, which he attributes to his Catholic faith.

“Without (my faith), I would have nothing,” he said.

Morrison is in the early stages of building the new cart, with the intention of selling peanuts with the Farmers on the Square as soon as he can. His intent isn’t to make a profit.

“The peanuts just sell themselves,” he said. “I want to continue the legacy of giving back a connection (to the community).”

He intends to source the peanuts he will sell locally.

“I think it’s something that will be good and benefit the local community,” he said.

Farmers on the Square is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from May to Oct. 19 and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 26 to April.