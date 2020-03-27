During World War II, a wide variety of U.S. manufacturers — including the Underwood typewriter company, Rock-Ola jukeboxes, and others — re-tooled their factories to make firearms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a local manufacturer of decorative gourds is getting set up to make medical face shields.

As pressure mounts on President Donald Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act in response to the coronavirus, a group of local business leaders in Cumberland County is getting out ahead.

Dr. Debra Taylor, with support from the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, said she has secured enough community donations to purchase the materials needed to build 10,000 medical face shields, to be manufactured by Meadowbrook Gourds in Upper Frankford Township.

“The same thing they do in building these masks is actually a lot of the same stuff we do in gourd design,” said Brandon Bear, vice president of Meadowbrook Gourds.

This includes the mass cutting, gluing, and stapling of fabric, in this case, foam and elastic to mount on the plastic shields used by hospital workers and first responders to protect their faces from the fluids of infected patients.

Taylor, who worked as an internist with Masland Associates in Carlisle for over 30 years, said she picked up the shield design from Johns Hopkins in a post that was shared on Twitter. The shields consist of a flexible plastic panel with a strip of foam and elastic at the top as a headband.

The most important function of a shield is to prolong the life of respirators, such as the N95 respirators that are now in a nationwide shortage. The shield prevents the mask from becoming directly soiled, allowing it to continue to filter fine particles.

“It should cover the eyes and the nose and the mouth and will go down below the chin,” Taylor said. “With this face shield, if they have an N95, they’ll be able to use the respirator with the face shield over it.”

Taylor has scrambled t

o assemble supplies, particularly the plastic sheeting, which is in high demand.

“It’s going fast. A lot of people have had the same idea,” she said. But a plastics manufacturer did come through with an offer for pre-cut sheeting.

Supplies were expected to be delivered Friday, Taylor said. Bear is asking for volunteers to help with manufacture at Meadowbrook Gourds’ shop.

“We have some of the tools that can help get this done much quicker,” Bear said. “I think we can get this done pretty efficiently.”

The total price tag on the effort is around $21,000, Taylor said. A GoFundMe page kick-started the effort, after which donors began contacting her directly, quickly raising the funds.

Anyone interested in volunteering for assembly or assisting with distributing the masks to local health care workers and first responders can contact ddtaylor916@gmail.com.

