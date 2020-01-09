HARRISBURG — Although the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show happens in Dauphin County, residents of Cumberland and Perry counties make their presence known.
From the sheep-to-shawl contest to square dancing, from the butter sculpture to beef cattle, these two counties are involved in the show, which opened on Saturday and closes at 5 p.m. this Saturday. Their presence especially is felt in the Family Living Department.
“I think that Cumberland and Perry counties have so many exhibits in Family Living because these counties are close to the Farm Show,” said Jennifer Boling, department co-chairwoman.
The two counties even are represented in the Best of Show winners circle where a machine-quilted quilt made by Ann Fleisher of Newport, a decorated cake with a Farm Show theme by Teri Jakob of Cumberland County, and a jar of dried vegetables by Deb Lucas of Perry County occupy places of honor.
Christmas may be over, but Ann Kroh of New Bloomfield entered her happy cow Christmas tree ornament. Elaina Kilker of Enola created a gingerbread house, while Lynne Grew of Mechanicsburg entered her Valentine’s card in the greeting card contest.
Then there’s the decorated bowling pins, one of the most whimsical classes in Family Living. Visitors grinned when they saw one bowling pin decorated as a pink flamingo, courtesy of Emilee Barbour of Enola, and another as a Minion thanks to Kevin Long of Marysville.
There were about 25 quilts entered this year, and 10 of those were machine-quilted. Clothing entries also are way down, Boling said.
“But our canned goods are way up,” she said, noting that there are 27 entries in the five-jar division, compared to five last year. “Entries go in cycles.”
Two Dickinson Township sisters entered the crop art division, mostly popular with York County due to crop art at the Dillsburg Fair. Crop art involves creating pictures and forms entirely from naturally colored dried seeds and beans that can be grown in Pennsylvania. The art is entered in either the flat category such as landscapes and portraits or the sculpture category.
Alyvia McBride made a church out of sunflower seeds, soybeans, sorghum and red quinoa, which won first prize in the 3-D Crop Art Youth, ages 10-17.
Aubrey McBride finished second in the same division for her cowboy boots made of field beans, lentils, sorghum, red quinoa and kamut.