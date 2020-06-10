Local couple to convert South Middleton historic home into B&B

Grant program

Also on Thursday, township manager Cory Adams announced that the township is applying for a Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development at the direction of the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The township plans to restore two tennis courts on an asphalt lot in South Middleton Park that’s next to two existing tennis courts and is currently vacant. The township is applying for a grant amount of $95,000 that will go toward constructing the two new tennis courts and two new pickle ball courts.

“Both tennis and pickle ball have seen a surge in demand in the township over the past few years. There also have been discussions with Boiling Springs High School about exploring the creation of a tennis team,” Adams said on Friday.

Finally, township supervisors on Thursday gave a go-ahead for the township to apply for a traffic signal permit at Walnut Bottom and Alexander Spring roads. The township plans to redesign the intersection and adjust the traffic signal in relation to an ordinance enacted in March. The ordinance prohibits trucks from turning right onto Alexander Spring Road from Walnut Bottom Road.

“Trucks have jumped the curb there on multiple occasions and have damaged both private property and public property, including severely damaging two traffic signal poles over the past few years,” Adams said Friday.

