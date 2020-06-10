Local couple to convert South Middleton historic home into B&B

A local couple plans to convert an historic farmhouse along the LeTort Spring Run in South Middletown Township into a bed and breakfast and small event venue.
At a virtual meeting May 28, the South Middleton Township supervisors approved a conditional use for Eric and Marie Krouch to convert a farmhouse at 900 S. Spring Garden St. into the Fountain House B&B. The house, built in 1798, is just north of the Trout Unlimited fishing access on the east shore of the Letort Spring Run, according to township manager Cory Adams.
The historic home was first listed on local tax rolls in 1798 as being owned by Charles McClure, a patriot of the American Revolution, according the documents Krouchs submitted to the township. The Krouchs have resided in the home for 11 years.
“First, we are seeking to protect the property in its historic and natural element. Second, we seek to assure access to the famous ‘barn yard stretch,’ the world-famous fly fishing area of the LeTort Spring Run. Lastly, with less than a 10-acre tract, limited uses are available for the property,” the Krouchs said.
Marie Krouch said the original plan was for the B&B to open this spring, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the opening to later this year or early in 2021.
Adams said a bed and breakfast is considered a conditional use in a township agricultural and conservation zone where the farmhouse is located.
“We did a tremendous amount of work to bring the house up to code,” Marie Krouch said at Thursday’s meeting.
“I’m very pleased and very impressed that you’re going to preserve this,” township supervisor Rick Reighard said.
According to documents, the Krouchs will convert the farmhouse to have four rentable guest bedrooms and baths with onsite owners’ quarters. Three additions onto the existing house are included in the plans, with the existing barn used as a workshop and storage.
Plans also include renting the facility grounds for small gatherings of 50 people or less. Under conditions approved by the township, types of event there may include wedding receptions and ceremonies, corporate functions, end-of-life ceremonies, birthdays, and baby and bridal showers.
The township also requires that the venue host no nonincome generating activities after 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and after 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Temporary rest rooms also must be provided for events larger than the occupancy of the bed and breakfast. Outdoor illumination for additional events is limited to twinkle lighting.
Also, parking is prohibited on South Spring Garden Street, streets in adjacent residential areas, or the Trout Unlimited parking area.
Grant program
Also on Thursday, township manager Cory Adams announced that the township is applying for a Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development at the direction of the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The township plans to restore two tennis courts on an asphalt lot in South Middleton Park that’s next to two existing tennis courts and is currently vacant. The township is applying for a grant amount of $95,000 that will go toward constructing the two new tennis courts and two new pickle ball courts.
“Both tennis and pickle ball have seen a surge in demand in the township over the past few years. There also have been discussions with Boiling Springs High School about exploring the creation of a tennis team,” Adams said on Friday.
Finally, township supervisors on Thursday gave a go-ahead for the township to apply for a traffic signal permit at Walnut Bottom and Alexander Spring roads. The township plans to redesign the intersection and adjust the traffic signal in relation to an ordinance enacted in March. The ordinance prohibits trucks from turning right onto Alexander Spring Road from Walnut Bottom Road.
“Trucks have jumped the curb there on multiple occasions and have damaged both private property and public property, including severely damaging two traffic signal poles over the past few years,” Adams said Friday.
