What rings true for Caden Garner is the spirit of unity born out of shared sacrifice.

“When I’m at these ceremonies, the line-of-duty deaths, the thing that really touches me is seeing all these people come together for a greater cause,” the Newburg youth said.

“We’re not there to make ourselves look good,” he said. “We’re there to support the families. I wanted to do something out of the ordinary. I wanted to do a project that really captures what it is like.”

A rising junior at Shippensburg Area Senior High School, Garner recently completed his Eagle Scout project by donating a ceremonial bell to Cumberland County for use by its honor guard of first-responders.

“All my life, I’ve been surrounded by this aspect,” Garner said. “I’ve seen all these different ceremonies. My father [Jeff] is a career firefighter. My mother [Claudia] is the financial manager for the 911 center. I wanted to do something that stands out. I decided that Cumberland County was in need of a bell.”

In May 2022, Garner turned inspiration into action by using a 3-D printer to develop a prototype of the bell and its pedestal measuring about 6 inches high by 2 inches wide. He then used the scale model to complete the paperwork necessary to submit an application before the regional council, which gave the go-ahead.

“A big struggle with any Eagle Scout project is the amount of packet work you have to do,” Garner said. “The entire booklet is 32 pages long. It took me five days of working on it just to get the proposal area done. That was a big challenge for me because I don’t like to sit in front of a [computer] screen for long periods of time. I told myself that it’ll all be worth it in the end. That pushed me through this challenge.”

As an early step, Garner was able to network with Michael Browne of SSC Consulting Inc., of Elkton, Maryland, who donated about $3,000 worth of materials to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety in support of the project. Garner then arranged to have local companies craft the materials into the components his team of scouts used to assemble the pedestal and its carrying case.

Agar Welding & Steel of Walnut Bottom made the metal frame to support four mahogany panels jointed by Hill Crest Custom Mouldings of Shippensburg. Meanwhile, Muffin Enterprises of Carlisle made the plates that are attached to each panel.

The pedestal has four sides, each representing a different branch of the first-responder community. Each side has a black-and-white American flag positioned above the prayer for members of that branch.

The design allows the pedestal to be turned so that the appropriate branch for the memorial service faces the audience, Garner said. A stripe on each flag has the color representing the branch – blue for police, red for fire companies, white for EMS services and yellow for emergency dispatchers.

“A lot of times, the prayers will be used during memorial services,” Garner said. “I put them there [on the pedestal] more as a comfort to the families so that they could read the prayers.

“We had to pick up supplies and gather up quotes,” he said. “We had to lay-out the flags and prayers. We had to paint the travel case.”

Four scouts and a scoutmaster helped to assemble the components. At first, there was worry over the final product.

“As it went on to the halfway point, you start to see the progress and you really become proud of what you have done so far,” Garner said. “You are really looking forward to that end result.”

But not everything went smoothly. Lacquering the panels took longer than expected because Garner was not always satisfied with the outcome and each new coat took 24 hours to dry.

“We had to repeat that process almost eight times,” Garner said. “During that process, I braided the pull chord [for the bell] with basic red, white and blue. That helped to bring it all together.”

An anonymous source donated the 20-pound bell that previously saw service on a wrecked firetruck. The completed pedestal weighs about 40 pounds and is about four feet tall by two feet wide.

“The bell is removable from the top and affixed to a piece of wood that has holes in the middle for the bolts to come down,” Garner said. “When it got all done, it made me feel good inside. I stood back and realized this thing was going to be used for so many years. It’s going to be a symbol of honor and remembrance.”

The bell was donated during a recent meeting of the county commissioners. During the meeting, Silver Spring Township Police Chief Chris Raubenstine thanked Garner for his efforts.

“This helps us respect the families of those who are no longer with us,” said Raubenstine, who was representing the Cumberland County Chiefs of Police Association.

The use of a bell in the fire service dates back to when call boxes were at street corners to alert firefighters to an emergency, said Jeff Garner, a captain with the Loudoun County fire department in Virginia.

“When a firefighter is killed in the line of duty, the tolling of the bell signifies the loss of a comrade,” Jeff Garner said. “It’s called the five-five-five. Five rings, a pause, five rings, a pause, and five rings. His time is done. His duty is done. He has now completed his service.”

In 2020, Cumberland County formed an honor guard of first-responders from all four service branches who participate not only in memorial services, but such celebrations as dedicating new fire apparatus, Claudia Garner said. “We have about 40 members. We are there to support the families and the affected agencies.”