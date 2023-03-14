PennDOT said Tuesday its maintenance crews are scheduled to begin picking up litter next week on major highways in Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, litter clean-up activities will be at various locations along Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Route 581 and Route 15 corridors beginning March 20. Litter will be removed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about two weeks.

PennDOT said the effort will not affect traffic, but drivers should be alert and watch for PennDOT workers and vehicles operating nearby.