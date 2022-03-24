Litter crews to clean highway corridors in Cumberland County

Litter crews will be dispatched around the major highway corridors in Cumberland County starting Monday.
PennDOT said its maintenance crews are scheduled to begin picking up litter starting Monday on Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Route 581 and Route 15 in Cumberland County. Litter will be removed along these highways, including interchanges, on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about two weeks.
PennDOT said this will not affect traffic, but drivers should be alert for PennDOT workers and vehicles near the road.