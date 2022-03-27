List of 2022 Easter egg hunts in Cumberland County

With cases of COVID-19 in the single digits, Easter egg hunts are making a comeback this year across Cumberland County. The only local egg hunt that won't be making a return is the Carlisle East Side Neighbors' event, which the group said it decided to cancel this year.
Here is a list of the 2022 Easter egg hunts and Easter-related children's events that The Sentinel has received so far:
Saturday, April 2
- Greater Grace Bible Fellowship will hold its second Easter Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Meadows Park in South Middleton Township. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, games, crafts and lunch. Egg hunts begin at noon for ages 0 to 2, and continue for age groups 3-5, 6-9 and 10 and older. The event is free.
- The Lemoyne Bunnyfest will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Grace United Methodist Church, 309 Herman Ave., Lemoyne. The event won't have an egg hunt, but it will have a vendor fair, food trucks and free treats for children, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny and children's games. Proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Harrisburg Capital Region and Vickie's Angel Foundation. The event will be held rain or shine.
- Mechancisburg Borough's Easter egg hunt will take place at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park. The rain date is April 9.
- Silver Spring Township will host a new event with its annual egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. at Hidden Creek Park, 50 Millfording Road. In addition to the annual egg hunt, the event will also be a "Meet Your Neighbor" event for the community.
People are also reading…
Friday, April 8
- Camp Hill Borough will host its 2022 Bunny Eggstravaganza from 6 to 8 p.m. at the borough building at 2145 Walnut St., Camp Hill. Children ages 3 to 9 may participate in the event, which features crafts, egg decoration, storytime and games, though no egg hunt. The cost is $11, and registration must be completed by April 1 at camphillborough.com.
Saturday, April 9
- The 9th annual Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop will run from noon to 3 p.m. with Georgie Lou's Retro Candy hosting the event. Children 12 and younger can go from business to business to collect treats. A map of locations will be available online on the event's Facebook page, and participants can start wherever they want. Photo opportunities and other activities will be marked on the map. Masks are encouraged.
- East Pennsboro Township will host an Easter egg hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. with a rain date scheduled for 2 p.m. April 10, at Adams-Ricci Community Park. The egg hunt is open to children 3 to 6, and they can visit the Easter Bunny before the start of the hunt, which will take place near the concession stand and Caboose. Each age group will be separated. For cancellation information in case of inclement weather, call the Recreation Department at 717-732-0711, option 3, or visit its Facebook page. Parents should bring their own baskets.
- Hampden Township will host its annual Egg Scramble from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hampden Park's soccer fields above the tennis courts. The free event is for township children ages 2 to 8 years old, and will occur rain or shine. Participants should park in the pool parking lot.
- Lower Allen Township will host its Easter egg hunt starting at 10 a.m., rain or shine, at Lower Allen Community Park, 4075 Lisburn Road. There will be three egg hunts for age groups, with those ages 3 and younger at the Upper Pavilion at 10 a.m., children 4 to 6 at the Keystone Pavilion at 10:30 a.m., and children 7 to 10 at the Lower Pavilion at 11 a.m. Children should bring their own baskets/bags.
- Cracked Pot Coffee Shop at 130 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg, will host a Spring Art Show and Easter egg hunt starting at 8 a.m. The art show will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring 12 local artists, and the egg hunt hosted by Mount Pleasant Church of God will take place on the business' lawn from 9 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome.
- Middlesex Township will host its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the township park on 50 Beagle Club Road. Children ages 1 to 10 are invited to search for eggs, with a few prize eggs scattered in the mix. Participants should bring their own basket or bag. The hunt will take place in rain, snow or shine.
- North Middleton Township will host its free, annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Village Park, 1830 Suncrest Drive. The egg hunt is for children 10 and younger, and children should bring their own baskets. Prizes will also be given away, and the hunt will take place rain or shine.
- The Plainfield Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at West Pennsboro Township's municipal park at 30 Park Road. The rain date for the event is 9 a.m. to noon April 16.
- South Middleton Township will host its Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Spring Meadows Park's No. 5 Pavilion. The event is free, and participants should bring their own baskets. There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny.
- An Easter Bunny Meet & Greet will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 9 at Dream Home Realty, 1007 Market St., Lemoyne. There will be no egg hunt, but the company will have refreshments, activities, a raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Pets are welcome to the event.
Sunday, April 10
- The New Cumberland Public Library will hold its Easter Egg-stravaganza for ages 2 to 8 from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., rain or shine. Egg hunt times are 2 p.m. for ages 2-3, 2:15 p.m. for ages 4-6, and 2:30 p.m. for ages 7-8. There will be crafts and the Easter Bunny will arrive at 1:30 p.m. on a fire truck.
- The "ForNewville Egg Hunt" will take place at 3 p.m. at Newville Community Park. Sponsored by Big Spring Heights Church of God, Doubling Gap Church of God and Christian Life Community Church, the event features an egg hunt, free snacks and drinks, prizes and a drawing for four Hersheypark tickets. The drawing will be held after a child-friendly, faith-based Easter season lesson.
- Meeting House Church will host a picnic and egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. at both of its Carlisle and Dillsburg campuses. The egg hunt will be at 1 p.m. for Meeting House children up to fifth grade, and there will also be games and activities available. Attendees should bring along a lawn chair or blanket for the picnic.
Friday, April 15
- Mechanicsburg First Church of God will have a Good Friday prayer walk and Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. April 15. Participants will start at the church at 28 E. Main St., and will walk and pray throughout Mechanicsburg in groups with focus areas in local parks, churches, schools, library and police and fire departments. All participants will reconvene at 11:30 on the lawn of Trinity Evangelical Church, 132 E. Main St., for a closing prayer and Easter egg hunt for children 2 to 12. The event takes place rain or shine. Parking is available at both churches and on the street.
Saturday, April 16
- Carlisle United Methodist Church will hold its Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at the church at 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle. The egg hunt is for children up to fifth grade, and hunts divided by age groups will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The Eggs-travaganza event will also feature the Easter Bunny, crafts, games and snacks. To register, visit www.carlislepaumc.org.
- Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, will host its annual Easter egg hunt and continental breakfast at 10 a.m. The free event is open to the community and will be held on the church parking lot and lawn. There will be prizes and free refreshments of cookies and a drink. There will be four age groups for the egg hunt.
- Ashcombe will host its Easter egg hunt at its business at 906 W. Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be three age groups: 1-3, 4-5 and 6-8, as well as two time slots for egg hunts. The hunt includes special eggs with prize tickets inside, and children from each age group have the opportunity to win the grand prize of a curated Easter basket. The egg hunts are free, but pre-registration is required at ashcombe.com.
- The Shippensburg Historical Society will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 3 p.m. at the Shippensburg History Center, 52 W. King St. The free event will feature an egg hunt that begins at 1 p.m., as well as historical games and the society's free exhibits. The event will be held rain or shine.
Saturday, April 23
- Meadowbrooke Gourds will host three Easter egg hunts at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., with each hunt lasting one hour and limited to 400 people on its property at 125 Potato Road, Upper Frankford Township. There will be 2,000 colored eggs, along with 21 prize eggs in each hunt. Adults will be able to help children, since the eggs will be well-hidden in winter wheat, and participants are encouraged to wear boots. The hunt cost $5 per person, with $4 from each ticket being donated to Upper Frankford Fire Company. The business will also collect canned and nonperishable food to donate to Paws Pack, which distributes food to children in Big Spring School District. The rain date for the event is April 30. Registration is required, and egg hunts fill up fast. To register, visit mbgourds.com.
Notice an egg hunt missing from this year's roundup? Email The Sentinel at frontdoor@cumberlink.com for inclusion on the list.