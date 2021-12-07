Line painting scheduled for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans line painting on a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County starting this week.

Line painting will be performed on northbound and southbound I-81 from the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn township. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and Dec. 13 and 14. The work is scheduled during the day due to cold nighttime temperatures.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and be on the lookout for slow-moving vehicles, PennDOT said.

This work is part of a pavement preservation project that includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guardrail upgrades, pavement markings and bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0