Lincoln Cemetery in Upper Allen receives historical marker

A small, African-American cemetery tucked next to a rural cornfield in Upper Allen Township was celebrated with a big honor this weekend, joined by scores of locals who paid tribute.
A plaque acknowledging the placement of the Lincoln Cemetery on the Cumberland County Register of Historical Places was unveiled Saturday morning at a commemorative ceremony recognizing the graves of roughly 15 veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops who fought in segregated regiments during the U.S. Civil War.
The event was organized by Megan McNamee, Upper Allen’s environmental planner/storm water program manager, who submitted the application to the historical society for placing the 1-acre cemetery totaling around 80 African-American graves on the county’s Register of Historic Places. Lincoln Cemetery’s earliest marked burial is April 15, 1962, but the deceased’s name was listed on a portion of their stone that’s since been lost.
Although the site was approved for the honor in February 2020, the plaque unveiling, like many other area events, was postponed from last year due to the pandemic, McNamee said.
Saturday’s speakers included Eric Kelso, Tristan Milazzo of Cumberland County Historical Society, Upper Allen Township Commissioner Ken Martin, Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, and Joni Shenck, representing Rep. Sheryl Delozier.
“It is embarrassing to me to live so close to here and not know this was here,” Perry told Saturday’s crowd. “To me, history is about people, it’s about us ... we don’t know exactly how many (are buried here), but it is important that we preserve them. None of us ever want to be forgotten.”
Also invited to speak were state Sen. Mike Regan, whose 31st Senatorial District represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, as well as Civil War re-enactor Keith Zook, a great-nephew several times over of Civil War veteran Samuel Kirk Zook, and Paul Kreiner, commander of the Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg.
“Thanks everyone for coming. It means a lot to us,” Kreiner, visibly emotional, told Saturday’s crowd.
Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg volunteers began restoring the cemetery off West Winding Hill Road in Upper Allen shortly after the veterans group’s formation in 1998. At that time, the burial ground historically named as Lincoln Colored Cemetery was “grown out with stones down,” remembered Nancy Kreiner, Paul's wife.
Nancy said it took organization volunteers “many years” to restore the historic site to its current condition, which continues to be maintained by Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg. On Memorial Day, “lots of volunteers” continue to decorate veterans’ graves each year at Lincoln Cemetery on behalf of the Mechanicsburg organization.
“There are no family members to bring things to the veterans’ graves here (at Lincoln Cemetery),” she said Saturday. “I hope that the ones who didn’t know this was here before will remember it now.”
Regan told Saturday’s crowd he had “just came that day quietly [to] pay my respects” to the Civil War veterans of color interred there. The U.S. Colored troops, he noted, “were fighting for a country that had not been very good to them.”
Saturday’s ceremony was hosted by Bob Buhrig, owner/director of Buhrig Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg. Following the graveside event, Upper Allen Township hosted a reception for all attendees at the township building.