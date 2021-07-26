Lincoln Cemetery in Upper Allen receives historical marker

“It is embarrassing to me to live so close to here and not know this was here,” Perry told Saturday’s crowd. “To me, history is about people, it’s about us ... we don’t know exactly how many (are buried here), but it is important that we preserve them. None of us ever want to be forgotten.”

Also invited to speak were state Sen. Mike Regan, whose 31st Senatorial District represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, as well as Civil War re-enactor Keith Zook, a great-nephew several times over of Civil War veteran Samuel Kirk Zook, and Paul Kreiner, commander of the Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg.

“Thanks everyone for coming. It means a lot to us,” Kreiner, visibly emotional, told Saturday’s crowd.

Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg volunteers began restoring the cemetery off West Winding Hill Road in Upper Allen shortly after the veterans group’s formation in 1998. At that time, the burial ground historically named as Lincoln Colored Cemetery was “grown out with stones down,” remembered Nancy Kreiner, Paul's wife.