Daylight saving time returns to Cumberland County and the rest of the U.S. this weekend when we turn clocks forward and “lose” an hour of sleep Sunday.

The annual “spring forward” starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, and that includes for many of the public clocks across the county.

Most prominent for those timepieces is the clock atop the Old Courthouse on the Square in downtown Carlisle. County officials said the clock advances on its own for daylight saving time, and the county’s facilities management team provides preventative cleaning of the clock.

The “Town Clock” as it was known was completed in March 1846 by clockmaker Abraham P. Erb, who was born in Newville in 1812, and was a Civil War veteran, according to information from the county archives. The cost of the clock was $225.

It is located on the base of the cupola at the top of the courthouse, towering 106 feet above ground to the top of the weather vane. It has four sides, five feet in diameter.

The weights that drop 28 feet and had been used to help the device function are still there, but are not used, county officials said. An electric system was installed more than 20 years ago.