Lighting up the Tunnel: Cumberland County conducts annual Point in Time Homeless Census Wednesday

It was late and rainy Wednesday evening and Laurie Baltaeff was on a mission.

The Community CARES program assistant drove all over portions of Cumberland County with Simone McRae, the organization's outreach coordinator, riding shotgun in the vehicle.

Both women joined approximately 30 to 35 volunteers and staff members from local organizations to conduct the county's annual Point in Time Homeless Census.

The nationwide count is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and takes place every January. Participants canvas areas of the county and conduct conversational and observational surveys to gain a snapshot of homeless people that night.

Spearheaded in Cumberland County by Connect to Home and the Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities, volunteers were split into groups and given lists of places in different areas that homeless people have been known to park or camp.

While the effort sought to include every municipality and township in the county, the search targeted more populated places like the West Shore, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Newville and Shippensburg, said Connect to Home Regional manager and count coordinator Chris Kapp, who works for the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

Search lists were developed through data from Connect to Home's Coordinated Entry System of Eastern Pennsylvania, she said.

"[It] is essentially a database of folks experiencing both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness," Kapp said. " ... It's useful in getting ready for the Point in Time Count because it helps us to understand where people are, and it helps us to find them more easily, and it's so important that we find as many people as we can, because that is how the [U.S.] Department of Housing and Urban Development allocates funding."

Baltaeff spent the evening hopping in and out of her car at parking lots and businesses across certain parts of the county in search of homeless people while McRae noted each detail.

Due to the vulnerability the homeless face, Kapp spoke about what searchers look for and where they search in generic terms.

"We're looking for evidence that people are experiencing homelessness," she said. "This could be anything from tents in the woods, people sleeping on benches, people being in their cars, etc."

Kapp said people willing to participate in the survey answered questions mostly centered around demographic information to determine what the county's homeless population looks like or if there are any targeted groups of people, such as veterans, youths or families.

"We also ask safety planning questions, such as, 'Are you fleeing domestic violence?' so that we can get folks hooked up with services if they desire them," she said. "We can actually start the process right then."

For people who did not wish to take part in the survey, volunteers filled out an observational survey of what they could see. Searchers met for an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Carlisle's Professional & Employment Empowerment Center and went out in two shifts with the first, which included the majority of participants, working until 11 p.m. and the second, consisting of six people, working from midnight until 2 a.m. Thursday. These were the only groups that searched in Cumberland County.

Kapp said both shifts covered the same areas and allowed later searchers to follow up with observations made by volunteers from the first shift, or check in with people who may have been sleeping or not present earlier.

"They will deliberately move from one area to another," she said of the homeless. "So let's say for example, they might be parked at 8:30 p.m. ... on the [Carlisle] Pike, and then the second shift might find the same household at the Walmart in Carlisle because if they are thinking that moving around is going to keep them more protected, they're going to do that."

Volunteers took detailed descriptions of their observations, allowing for enough data to determine if the same household or person would be counted twice. Kapp said the data and descriptions are reviewed to prevent that.

She estimated that the final numbers from Wednesday's count will be released around April or May.

Last year's count totaled 110 unsheltered and 121 sheltered homeless people in the county, Kapp said. She expects this year's data to be similar.

"Homelessness in this area has skyrocketed since the pandemic," she said. "We have seen a tidal wave of first-time homelessness in this county."

Kapp attributed that to higher rents and stagnated wages, with no decline in the number of the homeless since the onset of COVID-19.

As staff members of Community CARES, which offers housing resources in Cumberland County, Baltaeff and McRae had similar observations.

Both said the organization has seen people who were located during the count later seek out resources from Community CARES.

"I remember a specific instance where it was a lady who had been living in her vehicle behind a specific business," McRae said. " ... she took our business card and what happened was, she lost the vehicle. She kept the business card and then she eventually reached out to us and we took her in shelter and she eventually came to us and stayed with us, and she eventually got housed. I mean, it was a process, but because of that PIT Count we were able to make that first-step connection."

It's stories like that that McRae said keep her volunteering to participate in the census, something she's been doing for the past five years.

For Baltaeff, who joined the count for the second time this year, it's a way to make a difference in the community.

"[People] see somebody panhandling and it (homelessness) is on their mind for a split second," she said. "Once they drive past they don't think about it anymore, so [the count] does definitely increase the awareness."

Kapp described the Homeless Census as one of many ways to determine the face of homelessness in Cumberland County.

"It only measures one night out of 365 so it is not the most ... accurate or effective way, but it is the way that we are required to do things," she said.

Housing and Urband Development's definition of homelessness is "incredibly narrow," Kapp said, adding that it excludes families doubling up with one another and people staying in motels unless the cost to do so is covered by a charity.

"A lot of folks have called the Point in Time Count tunnel vision because of the very narrow scope," she said. "Well, we might have to stay in the tunnel but you know what, we're going to light it up. We're going to light up the tunnel tonight so that we can find as many people as we can, because we're not just looking for statistics for funding and for numbers, we are looking to make sure the people who have no voice, the people who are marginalized in our society more than anybody else, the people who are more invisible than anybody else, that their humanity counts for at least one night."

Photos: Cumberland County Point in Time Homeless Census