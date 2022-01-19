Light snowfall expected by Thursday morning

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central Pennsylvania saying that about 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected Thursday morning.

The weather service expects the bulk of the light snow to happen early Thursday morning, and areas south of Interstate 81 are likely see the higher-end of snowfall amounts.

The weather service said precipitation may start as rain before changing to rain and snow early Thursday morning and then just snow after 4 a.m. Thursday. The bulk of the light snow is expected to fall before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Though temperatures Wednesday could have reached as high as the 40s, temperatures are not expected to get above freezing through at least early next week.

The weather service said that with this drop in temperatures, any untreated wet roads will freeze, which could additionally pose hazards during the morning commute.

