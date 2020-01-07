Light snow early Tuesday afternoon could build up to create "dicey" conditions for the evening commute, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in place from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service said there will be slippery road conditions that will affect the late afternoon and early evening commute.
The steadiest snow and greatest travel impact are expected Tuesday afternoon with up to 1 inch per hour between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Overall, total snow accumulations through Tuesday night are expected to be 1 to 3 inches.
Thackara said most of the Midstate should see snow falling by 3 p.m., which could mix or event start as rain before changing to all snow.
Thackara said it may take a while for the snow to stick to the roads but the timing of the snowfall could make some roads and visibility difficult for drivers commuting this evening.
Once the snow exits Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the 20s, and colder air follows for the middle part of the week. Temperatures will have highs in the 30s with more wind and a few snow squalls Wednesday.
The cold won't last, however, according to Thackara. Mild air pushes back into the region Friday and the weekend, though there may be potential for heavy rain Saturday, the last day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show.