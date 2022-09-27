Life of service: Friends recall Tom Faley as friendly go-getter who loved serving others

Those who knew Tom Faley recall a dynamo, a go-getter with a friendly disposition.

“It was very seldom that he didn’t come into Agway two to three times a week,” said Duff Manweiler, a close friend of Faley, a retired Army colonel and longtime South Middleton Township supervisor who died on Sept. 18 in Tampa, Florida, at the age of 82.

“Tom always had a smile on his face,” the owner of the Carlisle store said. “He would just pop in and talk. He was a fun guy to be around. Everybody just fell in love with him.”

When they first met about 28 years ago, Manweiler said Faley was mulling a run for public office. He sought advice from Manweiler who was already serving on the South Middleton Township Board of Supervisors.

“Tom called me to see what was involved and whether it would be something that he enjoyed doing,” Manweiler said. “He was the best supervisor that I ever served with. He was all about the people and caring about what they needed. He absolutely loved helping people.”

For Manweiler, word of his death was sad, sudden and unexpected. The two men had stayed in contact even after Faley had moved to Florida to be closer to his family and his beloved dog.

“He was an animal person,” Manweiler said Monday. “Tom was always walking his dogs through the neighborhood. He was well known for that. When I would run, I would always see Tom in the alleyway. We would talk and then continue on our way. More than the supervisor part, we became very good friends.”

Tom the institution

Township Manager Cory Adams is still trying to get over the shock.

“It’s taking us a bit of time to fully digest that Tom is not with us anymore,” Adams said Monday. “For the longest time, he was always here. Tom always had his finger on much of what was occurring at the township. He came into the [municipal] building every day and touched base with all the employees to see how they were doing. He was out in the community, on the forefront of events. He was the person to go to get the most up-to-date and current information.”

Like Manweiler, Adams struggled with pinpointing one fond memory from his years of interaction with Faley. What they remember most is a general impression of a career Army officer who never stopped serving until his retirement from public life in late December 2019.

“Tom knew I had an interest in history,” Adams said. “He was extraordinarily well-read — not just military history, but in all matters of history. We just had long conversations about historical events. It was such a pleasure to bounce ideas off of him, to commiserate and to look at a broader conceptualization of the world.

“Tom was an institution in and of himself,” Adams said. “His service not only to our community, but to this country, had a tremendous impact on us all.”

Life of service

A native of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Faley moved to Harrisburg in his teenage years and graduated from William Penn High School in 1957. He initially attended Dickinson College until he earned an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy.

Faley graduated from West Point in 1962, earning a bachelor’s degree and a commission as an Army second lieutenant. He later obtained a master’s of science degree in psychology from the University of Miami and a degree in strategic studies from the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.

His military career spanned 30 years that included two combat tours in Vietnam where he made national news in October 1965 from a story the United Press International picked up from the Public Affairs Office of the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.

Faley would be known for his luck in dodging a bullet from enemy fire as the round landed in his wallet. This quirk of fate was depicted in “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” and “Strange as It May seem.” Faley saved the wallet and enjoyed sharing the story with those he met later in life.

In 1964, Faley met and married his wife, Susan, at Fort Hancock, New Jersey. The couple had three daughters who became Army officers through the ROTC College Scholarship Program. The family moved 13 times during his military career until 1992 when Faley planned to retire and was entitled to a final government-funded move before entering civilian life.

His last job in the Army was at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, where he served as the chief of staff for the major general in charge of the Army ROTC program. A history buff, Faley was a fan of nearby Colonial Williamsburg.

But instead of staying in Virginia, ties to Pennsylvania convinced Faley to move to South Middleton Township. There, he settled into retired life as a part-time adjunct psychology professor at HACC from 1993 to 2009 and at Duquesne University, Harrisburg Campus, from 1999 to 2007.

Love of community

Two years into retirement, Faley saw a story in The Sentinel about a vacancy on the township parks and recreation board. He volunteered to serve, and his life took a different turn.

In 1995, Faley read a story about a pending vacancy on the board of supervisors. With encouragement from Manweiler, he decided to run, launching himself into a door-to-door campaign that proved successful. He served as a supervisor from 1995 to 2019 with support from his wife, who worked the polls as his principal advocate and the phone to relay messages from constituents.

In January 2019, state Sen. Mike Regan, R-31, presented Faley with a letter of recognition and congratulations for his service. Years before that, Regan was going door-to-door on his own campaign when he happened upon the household of a dynamic husband-wife duo.

“We hit it off right away,” Regan said. “Tom showed me his memorabilia from the military. He was just a super friendly, welcoming guy — very energetic. We had a lot of interactions. It was always pleasant, upbeat and positive.

“I’m very sad, but I can imagine if Tom could talk, he would put a positive spin on it,” Regan said. “He would say he lived a very full, rich and robust life. That he loved his family. That he accomplished a lot of things. Tom represented everything that was positive about being an American.”

The same month that Regan recognized Tom Faley for his service, word came out that Susan Faley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only months to live.

“She never complained about me spending too much time as a supervisor,” Faley said in a December 2019 story. “She was so good on the phone. When people called, she took down the information. Such and such called.”

But when his wife got sick, Faley promised her that he would devote all of his attention to her. He remembered that final hospital visit when he bought in the family pet — a chocolate Labrador retriever.

“The dog sat next to her,” Faley said. “Sue scratched her muzzle and under the face. The last sentence the family heard from Sue was, ‘She’s such a good dog.’ Within an hour, Sue stopped communicating.”

Susan Faley died on March 4, 2019. Now, three-and-a-half years later, Tom Faley has died, leaving behind a legacy of service and survivors that include three daughters, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Faley will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Carlisle. A viewing will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.