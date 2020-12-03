Levine warns of hospitalizations as cases rise to a record high in Pa.; region reports hospital staffing issues

Regional hospital information

The department on Wednesday released regional information about the three metrics it is looking at to determine if hospitals have to reduce the number of elective surgeries by 50%. If a region meets two of the three metrics — staffing, available beds and surge of COVID-19 patients — then all hospitals in the region must decrease the number of elective procedures.

So far, no region has triggered this requirement, but the Keystone HCC is one of two reporting a staffing shortage. According to the department's update Thursday, 47.8% of hospitals in the Keystone HCC anticipate having staffing shortages within the next week. Counties in this HCC are Cumberland, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder and York.

The percentage of hospitals with staffing shortages is the highest of any region in the state, with only the Southwest HCC also in a disconcerting place at 33.3% of its hospitals reporting shortages.

