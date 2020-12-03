Levine warns of hospitalizations as cases rise to a record high in Pa.; region reports hospital staffing issues

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine issued warnings Thursday about hospitalization rates and staffing issues at hospitals across the state as Pennsylvania saw another record-breaking increase of COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw a new single-day record of 304 cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 deaths.
The county's previous high of new cases in a single day was 201 on Nov. 22. The number of deaths was the second-highest single-day increase as well for the county.
The state also recorded its highest single-day increase of cases at 11,406 new positives Thursday, with a jump of 187 new deaths.
As the number of positive case results increased across the state, so did the number of people hospitalized. Across the state, 238 more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last day, with 81 more adults sent to the intensive care unit.
In Cumberland County, the number of hospitalizations increased by 17 in the last day, bringing the total to 131 patients. Of those patients, 22 are in the ICU and 13 are on ventilators.
Cumberland County is part of the Keystone Health Care Coalition, a coalition the Department of Health set up to regionally track capacity issues and help establish partnerships among health care systems for sharing equipment, staff and beds.
Regional hospital information
The department on Wednesday released regional information about the three metrics it is looking at to determine if hospitals have to reduce the number of elective surgeries by 50%. If a region meets two of the three metrics — staffing, available beds and surge of COVID-19 patients — then all hospitals in the region must decrease the number of elective procedures.
So far, no region has triggered this requirement, but the Keystone HCC is one of two reporting a staffing shortage. According to the department's update Thursday, 47.8% of hospitals in the Keystone HCC anticipate having staffing shortages within the next week. Counties in this HCC are Cumberland, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder and York.
The percentage of hospitals with staffing shortages is the highest of any region in the state, with only the Southwest HCC also in a disconcerting place at 33.3% of its hospitals reporting shortages.
The Keystone HCC is still in the green for the other metrics, reporting that the region has seen an 8.9% surge in COVID-19 admissions (less than the 50% bar for concern set by the state) and 16.6% of its medical/surgical beds are anticipated to be available. This last metric, however, is close to the 10% line set by the state and is the second lowest percentage of availability of any region in the state, slightly above the 11.3% bed availability in the Southeast HCC.
As of Thursday afternoon in Cumberland County, the Health Department reports 22 medical/surgical beds available (5.9% of its total number of medical/surgical beds), and 17 adult ICU beds (16.7%) still available. That number will decrease as more patients are admitted, but Levine said the numbers could also increase as hospitals adjust and use other beds for COVID-19 patients.
At a news conference Thursday, Levine said hospitals are working together to try to make sure there isn't a capacity issue in the state, but that it's up to residents to mitigate the disease and help prevent adding themselves or someone they know to these hospitalization numbers.
Potentially with Thanksgiving holiday positives yet to be counted, Levine didn't have an answer as to whether there will continue to be a rise in cases and admissions or if the numbers will level off anytime soon.
Locally, ZIP code-level data shows increases in certain areas of the county.
A pair of Mechanicsburg-area ZIP codes show the most new cases in the county this week — 70 since Monday in 17050 and 72 since Monday in 17055. The Carlisle-area ZIP code of 17013 has seen 64 new cases, and the Shippensburg-area ZIP code of 17257 has had 62 new cases since Monday.
In the southcentral region, York County reported 677 cases Thursday, Dauphin County 345, Franklin County 242, Adams County 131, and Lebanon County 204.
Nursing homes
The number of cases and deaths also continue to rise in long-term care facilities, though some are seeing smaller spikes than the previous two weeks. Still, within in the last week, according to data updated Tuesday by the department, Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center saw the highest increase in the number of resident cases, rising from 18 to 66 total cases since the pandemic began. Claremont also saw three new deaths (for 12 total) and four new staff cases (for 35 cases total).
Sarah Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle also saw an increase in resident cases, rising by 14 cases to 94 resident cases total. It also saw four more staff cases to raise its number to 59.
The highest rise in the number of deaths in the last week came at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle, in which seven more deaths were reported, raising its total to 13 deaths. Chapel Pointe also had two more resident cases (49 total) and two more staff cases (41 total).
Messiah Lifeways is seeing smaller increases from its earlier outbreak, but it still had five new deaths (35 total), five new staff cases (61 total) and four new resident cases (108 total) in the past week.
Judging by the weekly update from the department, there were at least 19 deaths reported at long-term care facilities in Cumberland County.
If you like the strong local journalism story packages like this provide our community, please support our work with a digital subscription. New subscribers can get a digital-only subscription for $5 for the first 5 months.
