Levine: Vaccine distribution will involve requesting appointments; no wait lines

Levine said Monday that she does not believe that Pennsylvania is behind in these plans for future phases, noting that they are still in phase 1A of vaccine distribution. She said the state is working on details, and they will provide that information "when we have them."

Acknowledging criticism regarding what appears to be a slow start to vaccine distribution, Levine said the varying allotment of vaccine doses from the federal government is a challenge to those planning how vaccine administration will work in the state, and additionally, health care workers are also faced with caring for patients while trying to schedule time to administer the vaccine.

She also added that federal expectations of how many doses should have been administered was too high for what could have potentially taken place, especially over the holidays.

Now that the holidays are over, however, Levine said she expects administration of vaccines to start "gearing up."