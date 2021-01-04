Levine: Vaccine distribution will involve requesting appointments; no wait lines

Though the Pennsylvania Department of Health is still working on the specific details of vaccine distribution in phases 1B and 1C, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said there is one thing she's sure of with larger distribution efforts: there won't be lines.
Just after the holiday weekend where senior citizens were seen in Florida waiting in line for vaccines after getting misinformation about walk-in availability, Levine said Monday during a news conference that no one in Pennsylvania should be waiting in line for a vaccine, regardless of where they fit in the phased distribution plan.
Levine said that in future phases, the state will want residents to sign up for an appointment with their primary care provider, a local pharmacy, a vaccine clinic or another option to avoid any long lines for vaccines. Patients will be expected to wait 15 minutes after getting the vaccine to make sure no side effects or allergic reactions present itself.
Beyond that general idea, however, Pennsylvania still has not yet released detailed plans of how vaccine distribution will work for the general population, or even for those who are in phase 1B, which include seniors, certain essential workers and those with specific qualifying health risks. Local pharmacies are being contacted and will be used to administer vaccines to the next part of phase 1, but there are no details yet as to how the next set of residents could get their shots.
Levine said Monday that she does not believe that Pennsylvania is behind in these plans for future phases, noting that they are still in phase 1A of vaccine distribution. She said the state is working on details, and they will provide that information "when we have them."
Acknowledging criticism regarding what appears to be a slow start to vaccine distribution, Levine said the varying allotment of vaccine doses from the federal government is a challenge to those planning how vaccine administration will work in the state, and additionally, health care workers are also faced with caring for patients while trying to schedule time to administer the vaccine.
She also added that federal expectations of how many doses should have been administered was too high for what could have potentially taken place, especially over the holidays.
Now that the holidays are over, however, Levine said she expects administration of vaccines to start "gearing up."
This week, the state is expected to receive 166,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 97,500 of which are the second doses of those administered in early December to health care workers. Of the total allotment, 30,225 doses will head to long-term care facilities through the CVS and Walgreens federal partnership. The state will also receive about 80,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, with some of these set aside specifically for EMS and other frontline workers not associated with a health system.