Levine: Testing will be key factor in the gradual reopening of Pennsylvania

“We’ll need to make sure that we do have the testing and the public health workforce and policies and procedure available as we do that type of relaxation of social distancing,” Levine said.

Questions about immunity for those who have recovered from the coronavirus add to the uncertainty about how the gradual reopening could work. Levine said scientists are still learning more about the virus and need to learn more about the antibodies produced by a person’s immune response. Specifically, they need to know how powerful the antibodies are, how much protection they provide and how long they stay in a person’s body.

There have been reports that people are retesting positive after presumably recovering from the virus, and Levine said investigation continues to answer the question of whether those people are indeed reinfected or if the test is continuing to find the DNA from the inactive virus in their system.

More studies also need to be done on potential treatments like Remdesivir, which Levine was originally designed to treat Ebola and has shown some promise. It’s a treatment that she said would be appropriate for the most ill patients in the hospital, not those who have mild symptoms or as a preventative.