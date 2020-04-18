Levine: Testing will be key factor in the gradual reopening of Pennsylvania

As the number of Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 rose to more than 30,792, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Saturday that increased testing would be key to stopping the further spread of the disease.
“We know that testing is critical to our efforts to determine how many Pennsylvanians have COVID-19, and we know, as I’ve stated before, that our daily data is an undercount of our positivity rate,” Levine said.
Levine said state officials are working on ways to expand testing that includes working with hospitals, health care systems and private laboratories in addition to adding capacity to the state lab. Mass testing sites also offer a way forward.
Drive-through testing has been successful in many parts of the country and in Pennsylvania at sites in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, she said.
The newest mass testing site opens Monday to 100 health care workers and first responders in northeast Pennsylvania at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.
Luzerne and its neighboring county, Monroe, have two of the highest per capita rates of infection in the state. Nearby Lehigh County tops the list at 57.97 cases per 10,000 residents, followed by Monroe at 55.38 per 10,000 residents and 53.94 cases per 10,000 residents.
The state is looking at the numbers of positive and negative cases, the locations of the cases and percentage of positive cases among other factors to determine how to gradually relax social distancing measures and reopen the state on a county or regional basis. In addition to these public health concerns, the state also looks at economic and social factors, Levine said.
“We’ll need to make sure that we do have the testing and the public health workforce and policies and procedure available as we do that type of relaxation of social distancing,” Levine said.
Questions about immunity for those who have recovered from the coronavirus add to the uncertainty about how the gradual reopening could work. Levine said scientists are still learning more about the virus and need to learn more about the antibodies produced by a person’s immune response. Specifically, they need to know how powerful the antibodies are, how much protection they provide and how long they stay in a person’s body.
There have been reports that people are retesting positive after presumably recovering from the virus, and Levine said investigation continues to answer the question of whether those people are indeed reinfected or if the test is continuing to find the DNA from the inactive virus in their system.
More studies also need to be done on potential treatments like Remdesivir, which Levine was originally designed to treat Ebola and has shown some promise. It’s a treatment that she said would be appropriate for the most ill patients in the hospital, not those who have mild symptoms or as a preventative.
Additional clinical and investigational trials on a number of treatments are being conducted around the state in Philadelphia and at UPMC, Penn State and Geisinger, she said.
“Treatment, again, is a relative thing. There is no accepted specific treatment for COVID-19 as it is a novel coronavirus,” Levine said.
