Levine says COVID-19 can be contained as Pennsylvania continues to see increasing case counts

The positivity rate in the state is a concern as it has reached 5% statewide. Thirty counties, including Cumberland, are seeing positivity rates at 5% or higher.

Of the 195,695 cases reported in the state, 78% are considered recovered, which is defined as having been 30 days since a positive test or the onset of symptoms. Levine said, however, that the true recovery for many takes months as they continue to deal with chronic symptoms of the virus.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus has been climbing steadily, with a sharp rise in the past week of more than 270 hospitalizations to bring the current count to 1,104. Though the numbers do not match the peaks seen in the spring during which more than 3,000 people in the state were hospitalized, officials are concerned about the increases.

Levine said it was important to emphasize that care for COVID-19 has improved since the spring because medical officials have learned more about the virus. Better treatments, including remdesivir and the use of dexamethasone, are available and medical personnel have a better sense of when and how to use ventilators in treating patients. In the spring, for example, 30% of hospitalized patients were on a ventilator compared to 10.5% now.