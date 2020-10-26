Levine says COVID-19 can be contained as Pennsylvania continues to see increasing case counts

With cases rising in Pennsylvania, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that sacrifices will have to be made and that the virus can be contained.
"Despite what has been reported in the last day or so, we can control COVID-19," she said. "We need to use all the public health strategies in our toolbox, starting with containment."
The statement appeared to take a shot at comments made by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to CNN on Sunday that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.” Asked why, he said it’s “because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”
Levine said the virus can be contained by testing and following that testing up with contact tracing resulting in quarantining those who have been exposed and isolating those who test positive.
Pennsylvania has seen an increase in testing, and is now averaging between 34,000 and 35,000 test results daily, Levine said. That's the result of a combination of continuing PCR testing and increasing availability of antigen testing.
The containment strategy is used in tandem with mitigation efforts like masking, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and washing hands.
"We cannot rely upon any strategy that depends upon herd immunity. Really, all public health officials — local officials, state officials and federal officials — do not agree with that strategy," she said.
Contact tracing, an important part of the containment process, has encountered obstacles.
Between Oct. 11 and 17, Levine said, 71% of those questioned did not completely answer questions about whether they had frequented a business or attended a mass gathering 14 days prior to the onset of their symptoms.
"We cannot improve our public health response and protect Pennsylvanians if we don't know what puts them at risk," Levine said.
Of those who did respond, 55% reported going to a restaurant, 13% to a bar, 11% to a gym or fitness center, 7.5% to a salon or barber shop and 26% reported going to some other business.
Citing an increase in the number of cases linked to smaller gatherings of people, Levine said people should rethink their upcoming holiday gatherings, possibly choosing to celebrate virtually or only with those in their household.
"As we approach the holidays, we need to rethink those gatherings," she said. "That's a sacrifice, but I think that sacrifice can mean that people don't get sick in your family and in your community and it would be worth it."
Levine made the comments during a news conference Monday during which she also gave an update on data related to the pandemic.
Pennsylvania has now seen 21 days with more than 1,000 new cases of the virus, including 2,219 new cases last Friday, which marked the largest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. In the past week, there were three days with more than 2,000 cases, Levine said.
The positivity rate in the state is a concern as it has reached 5% statewide. Thirty counties, including Cumberland, are seeing positivity rates at 5% or higher.
Of the 195,695 cases reported in the state, 78% are considered recovered, which is defined as having been 30 days since a positive test or the onset of symptoms. Levine said, however, that the true recovery for many takes months as they continue to deal with chronic symptoms of the virus.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus has been climbing steadily, with a sharp rise in the past week of more than 270 hospitalizations to bring the current count to 1,104. Though the numbers do not match the peaks seen in the spring during which more than 3,000 people in the state were hospitalized, officials are concerned about the increases.
Levine said it was important to emphasize that care for COVID-19 has improved since the spring because medical officials have learned more about the virus. Better treatments, including remdesivir and the use of dexamethasone, are available and medical personnel have a better sense of when and how to use ventilators in treating patients. In the spring, for example, 30% of hospitalized patients were on a ventilator compared to 10.5% now.
Over the last two weeks, nearly 2,200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among school-age children, and the percentage of cases among 13-18 year olds is higher than it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. Though cases are increasing among all age groups, Levine said the department is seeing more cases spread out over the age groups under 50.
With 24 long-term care facilities reporting COVID cases for the first time last week and more than 800 new cases in long-term care facilities, Levine called on the federal government to continue programs like the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program, which was established to provide clinical support, technical assistance and education to long-term care facilities, and the deployment of National Guard for assistance with testing and preventing the spread of the virus.
The RRHC Program is slated to end on Dec. 1 unless it is renewed.
"We will need our federal partners to extend the approved term with which we can spend the funding that we have and also to ensure that we have additional CARES Act funding," Levine said.
