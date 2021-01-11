Levine: Move to Phase 1B of state vaccination plan will be 'soon'

In Phase 1B are people ages 75 and older, as well as those living or working in congregate settings not covered in Phase 1A, first responders, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, education workers, clergy and essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers and those caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.

Levine noted that she has heard of some health care providers who have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to those in Phase 1B when someone in Phase 1A was not available, in order to use the available vaccine. Levine said such plans are good with the state so that no vaccine dose goes unused.

After Phase 1B, the state will move to Phase 1C, which includes those ages 65 to 74, people aged 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions, as well as essential workers in a number of sectors: transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, housing construction, finance (including bank tellers), information technology, communication, energy, legal services, local government, media, public safety and public health workers.

Phase 2 will be the last phase and will cover all those who are 16 and older who are not covered by a previous phase.