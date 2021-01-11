Levine: Move to Phase 1B of state vaccination plan will be 'soon'

As Pennsylvania still works to vaccinate its health care providers and long-term care residents, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday said staff are working on details of what Phase 1B of its vaccination plan will involve, with those plans potentially rolling out "soon."
Though Levine did not have details of how those in Phase 1B will be able to get their vaccines, she said previously that they are working to get vaccines to local pharmacies that will help administer the shots.
In a roundup of last week's vaccine distribution, a number of local pharmacies have already received shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, with some of those pharmacies and health centers working to vaccinate staff and health care providers that are not associated with a health system.
According to the state's data, Care Options RX in Mount Holly Springs received 700 vaccine doses between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, and 200 doses were sent each to Quality Care Pharmacy in South Middleton Township, Holly Pharmacy in Mount Holly Springs and Big Spring Pharmacy in Newville. Another 100 doses were sent last week each to Sadler Health Center in Carlisle, Medical Arts Pharmacy in Carlisle and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Lower Allen Township.
The state also updated its vaccine distribution plan Friday to follow national guidance.
In Phase 1B are people ages 75 and older, as well as those living or working in congregate settings not covered in Phase 1A, first responders, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service employees, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, education workers, clergy and essential support for houses of worship, public transit workers and those caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs.
Levine noted that she has heard of some health care providers who have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to those in Phase 1B when someone in Phase 1A was not available, in order to use the available vaccine. Levine said such plans are good with the state so that no vaccine dose goes unused.
After Phase 1B, the state will move to Phase 1C, which includes those ages 65 to 74, people aged 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions, as well as essential workers in a number of sectors: transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, housing construction, finance (including bank tellers), information technology, communication, energy, legal services, local government, media, public safety and public health workers.
Phase 2 will be the last phase and will cover all those who are 16 and older who are not covered by a previous phase.
A glaring absence in these lists are children, and Levine said that's because there are no COVID-19 vaccines currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration that is cleared for children. In its emergency approval, the FDA cleared the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine is cleared for those 18 and older.
Levine said, so far, no studies on the effects the vaccine could have on children have been completed.
