Levine: Face masks, mitigation efforts urged even after a vaccine is approved

No matter when the first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state's mitigation efforts will remain in place until enough people are vaccinated and community spread dwindles.
The number of people considered "enough" is still in flux as health officials watch which of the six vaccines currently in development in the United States is approved first. There's no timetable on when a vaccine will be approved, but Levine revealed a few more answers and plans in an update Thursday.
Though Levine said the Wolf administration has no plans to return to the color-coded restrictions from earlier in the year, nor are there plans to make the vaccine mandatory for any group, including students and those in vulnerable populations, the process of administering the vaccine will likely take months and not involve any pandemic lifestyle changes overnight.
"People will still need to wear masks and wash their hands and use hand sanitizer and socially distance and avoid large gatherings," Levine said. "But [with a vaccine] they will be much more protected. ... I believe it could be months and months and months to work through the phases [of administering the vaccine]."
Health officials are reworking their plans for administering the vaccine using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Levine said the vaccine will be administered through three phases, which varies depending on what vaccine is approved by the federal government. The common denominator so far is that the first phase will involve giving the vaccine to health care workers, those who work and live in vulnerable populations and other essential workers on the front line.
The general population won't receive a vaccine until the third phase of the plan, but who will fit into the second phase may depend on what requirements there are with distributing and administering the vaccine.
Levine said of the six vaccines in development, five of them will involve an initial dose and a second booster shot. It's still unknown how long any of the vaccines will offer immunity against COVID-19, so Levine said it's possible additional boosters could be required.
There's also a question of storage and transportation of vaccines. Levine said Pfizer's vaccine, which some health officials believe could be the first one to the market, requires freezing cold storage that would affect how it could be transported and where it can be stored. Other vaccines require only refrigeration and some don't require any specific temperature control.
Whichever vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration chooses and issues an Emergency Use Authorization to approve, Levine said she has confidence in that vaccine. Pennsylvania will not order an independent review of whatever vaccine is approved first for use and distributed to states.
"I feel comfortable with that [review] process that it will be safe and effective," she said. "I think there were concerns about a political timetable and not a scientific timetable, but I feel science will determine it."
Pennsylvania's preparations for a vaccine comes on the same day as it saw the highest single-day increase of new cases since the pandemic began.
Nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths were reported in Pennsylvania Thursday. The last three days have each marked the highest daily increase of cases during the pandemic in the state.
Locally, Cumberland County saw 29 cases in the latest report from the state Department of Health. Judging just by the number of positive and negative tests reported, about 11.15% of the tests came back positive in the latest report.
Though the county has stayed around this level of new cases in the last two weeks, other counties continue to see spikes of COVID-19 in the region. Lebanon County, Blair County and York County saw increases in the 70s, while Dauphin County saw 55 new cases and Huntingdon County saw 40 new cases.
Franklin County also saw 33 new cases and one death. Similarly to the state, the number of deaths are also rising in the region. Adams County also saw one death, while Lebanon and York counties each saw two deaths.
