Levine: Face masks, mitigation efforts urged even after a vaccine is approved

No matter when the first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state's mitigation efforts will remain in place until enough people are vaccinated and community spread dwindles.

The number of people considered "enough" is still in flux as health officials watch which of the six vaccines currently in development in the United States is approved first. There's no timetable on when a vaccine will be approved, but Levine revealed a few more answers and plans in an update Thursday.

Though Levine said the Wolf administration has no plans to return to the color-coded restrictions from earlier in the year, nor are there plans to make the vaccine mandatory for any group, including students and those in vulnerable populations, the process of administering the vaccine will likely take months and not involve any pandemic lifestyle changes overnight.

"People will still need to wear masks and wash their hands and use hand sanitizer and socially distance and avoid large gatherings," Levine said. "But [with a vaccine] they will be much more protected. ... I believe it could be months and months and months to work through the phases [of administering the vaccine]."