Less restrictive rent relief program to begin in Cumberland County as pandemic closes on year of often-confusing eviction rules

Nearly a full year into the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, Pennsylvania housing agencies, including in Cumberland County, may finally have the chance to run an effective rent relief program.
Millions of dollars are coming down the pipe from state and federal appropriations to help distressed renters and landlords. More importantly, the new funding appears to cede much more control to local agencies after the state’s more restrictive relief program flopped last year.
“We’re keeping it really simple,” said Mary Kuna, director of the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. “Landlords have told us that the last time they had a lot of issues and the forms were really complicated.”
Kuna expected that her agency would begin accepting applications as soon as next week; residents should check the CCHRA website for updates on how to apply.
The funding comes after a winter during which some tenants may have found themselves a few steps closer to eviction than they were over the summer. Pennsylvania’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium expired Aug. 31 after Gov. Tom Wolf did not extend it during a funding battle with the Legislature. On Sept. 4 the administration of then-President Donald Trump promulgated a national moratorium through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the state and federal policies have significant legal differences, resulting in some tenants being teed-up for eviction as soon as federal protections lapse, according to local court records.
The county housing authority is receiving $7.5 million in rental assistance funding directly from the federal government out of the December budget reconciliation bill that included $900 billion of COVID-19 relief funding.
That bill also passed large sums to the states. On Feb. 5, Wolf signed into law PA Act 1 of 2021, which appropriated much of Pennsylvania’s share, including $570 million for rent relief. That money is to be distributed to counties proportionate to population, with Cumberland County's initial allocation from the state coming in around $9 million, Kuna said.
Assistance
Act 1 also strikes the prior rent relief program enacted under Act 24 of 2020, which used federal dollars from the March 2020 CARES Act, and replaces it with a statute providing much more latitude. The Act 24 system that existed last summer was run through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority under stipulations by the Legislature that largely hobbled the effort.
The law required that landlords accept state aid as payment-in-full, but capped the assistance at $750 per month for up to six months, making landlords reluctant to give up their claim to payment for less than they were owed.
Tenants also had to have become entirely unemployed since March 1, 2020, or be able to prove that their household income was reduced by 30% or more specifically due to COVID-19.
For people who were working intermittent jobs even before the pandemic, coming up with documentation of year-over-year income loss was often impossible. The result was that less than half of relief applicants in Cumberland County actually received help, according to the Finance Authority's final report. Statewide, only about a third of those who requested assistance qualified. The total payout for the program over six months was $54.4 million, a third of what the state had allotted, with the remainder being re-appropriated.
But Act 1 puts virtually no eligibility restrictions on the new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which is responsible for distributing the state-apportioned pool of funding.
The major requirement under federal appropriation is that funding should be targeted toward those making 50% or less of an area’s median income and/or those who have experienced three or more months of unemployment. No family making 80% or more of the area median is eligible under the direct federal appropriation; those income limits are easier to document than Pennsylvania’s previous income-loss requirement.
Otherwise, payout amounts are not restricted, and Kuna said the county housing authority intends to pay as much of applicants’ back rent as possible given the amount of funding and applicants.
“We’re saying to landlords ‘we’ll make you whole, essentially, just keep people housed,’” Kuna said. "This is to get them to a good place where you, as a landlord, can continue to house them."
Funding may also be used for unpaid utility bills. Applicants can receive up to 12 months' of assistance, to be distributed in three-month increments, Kuna said. A single application will be made available to landlords and tenants, Kuna said, although funding could come from either the $7.5 million direct federal allocation or the $9 million state pass-through.
Phyllis Chamberlain, director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, which advocates for better housing access state-wide, said her organization is "very optimistic" about the success of latest round of funding given that it "does not have the restrictions that caused all of the implementation challenges" under Act 24.
Eviction notices
Back-filling rent is important because of the differences between the state and federal eviction moratoriums that became apparent in early September.
The state’s moratorium had forestalled landlords from meeting the notice requirement under the state’s landlord-tenant law, meaning they could not initiate the process to remove a tenant. But the CDC order specifies that tenants cannot be evicted if they sign a declaration of COVID-19 impact; it does not mandate that the rest of the complaint process stop, an issue that can be confusing, Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin said.
“Landlords call us and say ‘I got this CDC declaration, what do I do with it?’” said Martin, whose seat covers the Mechanicsburg area and which saw a brief spike in landlord-tenant filings during the three-day gap between the state and federal orders in September.
Landlords can still, under the CDC order, give notice to tenants and have a judgment rendered against them for nonpayment, but they can’t physically remove them.
“That doesn’t stop the hearing,” Martin said of the CDC order. “We can still have the hearing and I can still render a decision.”
Martin keeps a thick stack of guidance briefings from various agencies on his desk which detail how the COVID-19 orders are to be enacted, something which can be a puzzle even for judges, he said. Legal interpretations seem to have varied in different parts of the state, said Chamberlain.
"I have heard quite a bit that each court seems to administer it a little bit differently," she said, but generally speaking, most courts are moving in-line with Martin's understanding that cases can proceed to their fullest extent, but that tenants cannot be required to leave regardless of the final judgement.
The number of landlord-tenant cases where the CDC order has been brought up are relatively few, according to Martin's court records. In fact, the number of overall landlord-tenant complaints he has adjudicated remains low relative to pre-pandemic numbers, Martin said, possibly because landlords are aware of the federal order and don’t even try to begin a case, knowing that the end result will be delayed.
“We expected the floodgates to open, and they didn’t,” Martin said. “I don’t know why that is. Maybe landlords are gun-shy.”
But when federal protections end, that still leaves a handful of tenants with judgments already rendered against them, and an unknown number of others with landlords ready to pull the trigger, unless rent relief programs back-fill the obligation.
Tenants who have a judgment rendered against them are also faced with court costs, which are charged against the party at fault. This is typically about $200, which is why Martin encourages the parties to work things out themselves, especially when no one is going to get removed for the time being anyway.
“You don’t have to pay $200 to come in here and have me tell you that you owe the rent,” Martin said.
