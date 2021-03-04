Less restrictive rent relief program to begin in Cumberland County as pandemic closes on year of often-confusing eviction rules

For people who were working intermittent jobs even before the pandemic, coming up with documentation of year-over-year income loss was often impossible. The result was that less than half of relief applicants in Cumberland County actually received help, according to the Finance Authority's final report. Statewide, only about a third of those who requested assistance qualified. The total payout for the program over six months was $54.4 million, a third of what the state had allotted, with the remainder being re-appropriated.

But Act 1 puts virtually no eligibility restrictions on the new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which is responsible for distributing the state-apportioned pool of funding.

The major requirement under federal appropriation is that funding should be targeted toward those making 50% or less of an area’s median income and/or those who have experienced three or more months of unemployment. No family making 80% or more of the area median is eligible under the direct federal appropriation; those income limits are easier to document than Pennsylvania’s previous income-loss requirement.

Otherwise, payout amounts are not restricted, and Kuna said the county housing authority intends to pay as much of applicants’ back rent as possible given the amount of funding and applicants.