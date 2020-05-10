× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the fallout from the coronavirus reached Cumberland County, residents rolled up their sleeves to help their neighbors or put their talents to use to raise money for nonprofit organizations.

Here’s an update on some of the efforts that were previously featured in The Sentinel, along with information about a new project.

Buying dinner

Cindy Beers has been making visits to EMS stations throughout the county, bringing along enough food to cover every shift. The tab usually runs around $200-$250.

“I’ve been using local restaurants like Mom and Pop places. When I did Cumberland-Goodwill up there in Carlisle, I used Fay’s Country Kitchen,” she said.

Beers’ interaction with combat medics during her 18 years in the military inspired her to buy the meals for local ambulance companies because she knows they will be prone to going without if duty calls.

“Everything is secondary until they take care of that patient,” she said.

She said she works with small businesses in the area that she said have been good to work with. Sweet Treats at the West Shore Farmer’s Market has provided cupcakes for each station. Valley Bistro, which was closed at the time, helped Beers put together meals for Hampden Township.

The effort is appreciated by the crews.

“They’re really so grateful. They really are. They’ve been having to go through a lot lately with everything that’s going on,” Beers said.

Those who want to help can donate through PayPal at cindy@redheadyoga.com or contact her at 717-571-4610 for information on how to send a check.

CarlislePAStrong

Tiffany Chestnut launched the CarlislePAStrong project in early April to bridge the gap restaurant owners who want to feed people but found themselves closed to dine-in customers due to the shutdown and people who need to be fed.

Since then, the project has raised $18,200 that they have been using to buy meals at restaurants and deliver to The Salvation Army Carlisle.

"We have placed orders with nearly 30 restaurants and small businesses in Carlisle so far," Chestnut said.

By the numbers, Chestnut said last week volunteers have delivered:

1,925 meals

47 dozen treats

More than 100 bottles of hand sanitizer

100 bags of Easter candy

100 cups of Italian ice

Three contactless thermometers for the shelter

Volunteers are now working to create 36 care packages for people in their homes and delivering food to those in need who do not have transportation. They're also working with homeless teens in the county and delivering 100 masks for distribution to people in need.

With the added efforts, Chestnut said they are keeping up with the project's original intention.

"We continue to deliver meals every week to The Salvation Army," she said.

Donations for the project are still being accepted at their the GoFundMe page. More information is also available at the CarlislePAStrong Facebook page.

$8,000 and counting

With his largely event-focused photography business sidelined due to the coronavirus, Roger Baumgarten of Roger That Photography picked up on an idea pioneered by a Massachusetts photographer to raise money for The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region.

Baumgarten launched the #TheFrontStepsProject Central PA in March. So far, he has taken free, socially-distanced, on-the-porch family portraits for 353 families in 38 neighborhoods in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties. Next week, a scheduled photo shoot in Elizabethtown will add a fourth – Lancaster County.

Photos are uploaded to an online gallery where families may order downloads, prints, and/or photo gifts such as mugs and refrigerator magnets. Proceeds from online sales made during #TheFrontStepsProject are being donated to the Salvation Army.

So far, the project has raised $8,000, Baumgarten said.

“We are humbled that he would use his time and talents during these challenging times to benefit us, while creating smiles all over Central PA! It’s a full circle of good and we can’t thank him enough,” said Kathy Anderson-Martin, The Salvation Army’s director of resource development.

To schedule a neighborhood for #TheFrontStepsProject, message Roger That Photography on Facebook.

Grassroots giveaway expands

South Middleton Township residents Jenny Acuna and Angela Doland started a grassroots effort to make sure families could put food on the table within days of schools closing and businesses shutting down in mid-March.

It’s a simple idea. Those who can make donations drop off food at the Doland house. The Dolands take it to the Acunas to be packaged into bags. The bags are left on the front porch for anyone to take. No questions asked.

As of last week, about 200 bags have gone out into the community, according to Doland. Bags for a family breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack are available.

Additional locations have been designated for both donations and pick ups.

Those wanting to pick up food anonymously can stop at the following locations:

14 E. Eppley Dr., Carlisle

9 High St., Boiling Springs

18 Westgate Dr., Mount Holly Springs

Those who want to make donations can drop off donations at 1 Forgedale Dr., Carlisle or at 205 Westgate Dr., Mount Holly Springs.

Ideas for food donations include PopTarts, bread, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti noodles and sauce and bananas.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.