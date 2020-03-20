Lemoyne-based law firm files lawsuit against Gov. Wolf's order

A Lemoyne-based law firm challenged Gov. Tom Wolf's right to shutter law offices throughout the state.

By ordering law firms to close their doors Thursday, Wolf deprived citizens of their right to counsel, lawyer William Costopoulos argued in court papers. Costopoulos' petition noted that the high court, in ordering the closure of state courts this week, creating several exceptions for emergency petitions involving custody, protection from abuse and other matters.

In an interview, Costopoulos also said the executive branch doesn’t have a right to meddle in the judicial.

“The Supreme Court regulates lawyers and the practice of law. The Constitution dictates the due process requirements. And the governor, though his intentions are well meaning in light of this pandemic, does not have the authority to usurp either the Supreme Court or the Constitution when it comes to the practice of law,” Costopoulos said.

The second suit, filed on behalf of a law firm, a gun shop and a would-be gun buyer, asked the Supreme Court to stop Wolf from shuttering businesses determined to be “not life sustaining,” arguing he lacks that authority under state law.

The suit said the state's gun shops “have been left with insufficient guidance as to their potential status as 'life sustaining.'”

Love 7 Funny 4 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 13