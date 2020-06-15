Legal status of Spring Carlisle in question as show drops indoor auction due to pandemic

“I think the governor has done a good job under terrible circumstances with the pandemic, but we need clarity on things like this,” Shultz said. “I don’t understand the inconsistency between amusement parks and the car show.”

This distinction would affect the borough’s legal horsepower in taking action against Carlisle Events, if it were to do so, Shultz suggested.

Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert has issued guidance to law enforcement instructing them to give noncompliant businesses 48 hours to adhere to Wolf’s orders; if they don’t, an emergency court hearing will be held.

Ebert has also said he will only go forward with prosecution for the “most egregious violations” of Wolf’s emergency declaration, meaning “those which pose a severe and immediate risk to public safety and health,” he wrote in a recent memo shared with the media.

“If it comes to the point where [Carlisle Events] doesn’t have a waiver and the show goes on, we would have to consider if we send the police out to give them their 48 hours’ notice and let the DA and the courts deal with it,” Shultz said.