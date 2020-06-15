Legal status of Spring Carlisle in question as show drops indoor auction due to pandemic

The Borough of Carlisle is at somewhat of an impasse with the impending Spring Carlisle car show, set to begin Wednesday despite it being disallowed under the current phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation rules.
The show, a signature of promoter Carlisle Events, was already pushed back from its usual April date due to the pandemic. As of Friday, Cumberland County is now in the “green phase” of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-opening plan, which allows resumption of many business activities but forbids gatherings of more than 250 people.
On Friday, Carlisle Events spokesman Michael Garland said the show was cutting some of its riskier elements, including the car auction that normally takes place inside the Carlisle Expo Center, as well as seminars and contests that are normally held in close settings.
“Due to COVID-19 and the difficulties with social distancing in the indoor facility that holds the auction itself, we’re not going to go forward with the auction,” Garland said.
An online auction will take place via Awesome Joe Auctions; information on how to participate in the digital auction is available on Carlisle Events' website.
But the outdoor swap meet and vendor concourse at the Carlisle Fairgrounds will still open Wednesday.
“We’re an outdoor facility with an 82-acre footprint,” Garland said. “There is plenty of opportunity for folks to practice social distancing.”
Asked if the administration considered venues like the Carlisle Fairgrounds to violate the 250-person gathering limit, Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger simply reiterated that “large gatherings of more than 250 are prohibited,” under the governor’s green phase orders.
Garland declined to comment on whether Carlisle Events had received word from the state that it would be considered in violation of the statute.
“I will say that we have had conversations with local and state officials about the best ways to implement our events and have used that to craft the health and safety guidelines that we have,” Garland said.
These guidelines include the installation of hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairground, gloves and protective equipment for ticket-taking staff, and other measures.
The Borough of Carlisle’s understanding is that Carlisle Events does not have any sort of dispensation from the state, Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said.
But the borough’s ability to take action against Carlisle Events is complicated by some outstanding factors, said Shultz, who is an attorney.
Notably, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is allowing amusement parks to re-open in the green phase counties, although those parks must continue to follow state and federal guidelines for social distancing and disease mitigation, according to department press secretary Shannon Powers. Hershey Park announced Friday that it plans to open July 3.
“I think the governor has done a good job under terrible circumstances with the pandemic, but we need clarity on things like this,” Shultz said. “I don’t understand the inconsistency between amusement parks and the car show.”
This distinction would affect the borough’s legal horsepower in taking action against Carlisle Events, if it were to do so, Shultz suggested.
Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert has issued guidance to law enforcement instructing them to give noncompliant businesses 48 hours to adhere to Wolf’s orders; if they don’t, an emergency court hearing will be held.
Ebert has also said he will only go forward with prosecution for the “most egregious violations” of Wolf’s emergency declaration, meaning “those which pose a severe and immediate risk to public safety and health,” he wrote in a recent memo shared with the media.
“If it comes to the point where [Carlisle Events] doesn’t have a waiver and the show goes on, we would have to consider if we send the police out to give them their 48 hours’ notice and let the DA and the courts deal with it,” Shultz said.
“What I’d like to see at this point is something from the governor’s administration that explains why the car show is different from the amusement parks,” Shultz said. “I think it goes hand-in-hand with the DA’s definition. We kind of need to know how egregious this is, and it’s hard to say it’s egregious given these other examples with Hershey Park and Kennywood.”
Ebert said Monday that it would be difficult for him to preemptively say how serious of a violation Spring Carlisle might be.
"You really wait until there is an activity to observe how safe it is," Ebert said. "Right now it would be purely speculative."
Further, Ebert said, issuing a citation to Carlisle Events would not result in the show being shut down immediately, and the case would not be resolved before the car show ends.
"To charge a corporation — Carlisle Events — with a summary offense isn't going to help anybody. That's not going to stop a car show this weekend," Ebert said. A municipality could seek an emergency injunction through the courts as a more immediate solution, Ebert said, although he aid he was not advocating for that to be done.
The car show’s typical attendance is 110,000 people, although Garland said a slightly depressed turnout was expected.
“Our expectation this year is that we’re not going to be breaking records at the gate,” Garland said. “This is uncharted territory.”
The bulk of the enforcement of Wolf's pandemic mitigation plan has been done through state regulatory agencies, with businesses that have bucked the health restrictions facing license suspensions and fines, but not forcible shuttering via law enforcement action, something which Wolf has said frequently that he is loathe to do, preferring voluntary compliance.
The discussion over the wisdom of re-opening venues like car shows and amusement parks comes at a time when Pennsylvania’s increase in COVID-19 cases is on the decline, with only a handful of new reports each day in recent weeks, compared to days in April when the state was consistently seeing four-digit increases.
Testing has risen, but the ratio of newly tested individuals found to be positive has declined, according to state data.
However, states that have moved more rapidly to re-open have seen spikes. Texas has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations surge 42% since beaches opened for Memorial Day weekend, according to an Associated Press analysis. Arizona’s usage of intensive care beds shot back up to its earlier peak shortly after the state’s stay-at-home order lifted, a CNN analysis found.
Photos: 2019 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.