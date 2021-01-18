Leaders at Dickinson College, Penn State Dickinson Law condemn attack on the Capitol

The leaders of both Penn State Dickinson Law and Dickinson College issued statements in the last week condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Penn State Dickinson School of Law Dean Danielle Conway issued her own statement condemning the events and signed onto a rare joint statement with her counterparts across the nation.

In her individual statement, Conway said she "watched in disgust" as the country's "Temple of Democracy" was besieged by mobs who terrorized their fellow Americans.

"I watched over and over the video of a Black Capitol police officer exercising heroic restraint in not brandishing his weapon on the mob of white men chasing him up the stairs of the Capitol. This scene and the many other criminal acts committed at the Capitol today represent an inexcusable failure of our social contract, a debasement of our system of laws, and a violation of our shared humanity," she wrote.

Conway encouraged her students to "take stock" of the facts and events to draw their line in the sand.

"Determine what kind of leader you will be in our profession. Decide in this very moment how you will discern and affect history. You must choose truth, freedom, democracy, and humanity," she wrote.