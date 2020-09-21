Latest I-81 improvement plans info available for public review

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area residents are invited to view the latest public presentation on Interstate 81 improvement, and submit feedback if desired, as part of the ongoing state and local planning effort to prioritize fixes for the congested corridor.

The materials are accessible at www.i81southcentralpa.com through Sept. 30, according to the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission. The commission administers the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study, which is the state- and federally designated local planning body for highway funding.

The planning process will result in "a playbook of candidate projects and initiatives that will be used to set priorities for funding as resources become available,” according to the planning commission.

The planning process covers the span of I-81 through Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties, and is scheduled to be finalized by the spring.

Looming large in every discussion of how to approach the issue is PennDOT’s estimate that widening I-81 to six lanes from the Maryland line to the I-78 junction could $3 billion.