When Amy Brickner took over operations of her family dairy farm in Middlesex Township, she had a plan to make some changes.

She took classes on cheese making, she made farm connections, and she developed a business plan for retail operations.

And then COVID-19 hit.

The pandemic didn’t necessarily stop the third-generation farmer at Stover Farms, located off Horner Road in the township, from creating the Destiny Dairy Bar retail store, but Brickner said it did affect the supply chain and required dairy farmers to reduce normal operations down to 85%, bringing her cattle total from 150 cows to 135 cows.

She’s since made additional reductions down to 80 cows to meet the demands of a partnership with a local farm supplying the cows’ feed — a necessary step as inflation raises the price of feed and other supplies, tightening the belt on an already difficult venture to break even.

But for Brickner, dairy farming is a passion, as is introducing families to the process of getting milk to the table.

“I believe strongly that people need to be connected to where their food comes from, and that’s why I want to do this,” she said. “I hope my products speak for themselves. Everything I do I try to add to the lives that come here.”

Retail and costs

Stover Farms is a retail-only operation, with milk either sold through a Mount Joy dairy cooperative or sold on-site at the farm store in Middlesex Township. The products sold at the farm have been developed through local partnerships due to another farm’s expertise or because of cost limitations.

Brickner said Country Creamery in Greencastle helps with the pasteurization, labeling and bottling process so Stover can sell its flavored milks. Brickner researches and tests the extracts and provides the recipes for the creamery to create using the farm’s milk.

“We started with the flavored milks,” she said of her farm store, which opened last year. “I wanted it to be like liquid ice cream. ... I wanted to get milk to kids. If you can’t get them to enjoy it, you won’t like it [later in life].”

Brickner said she has 11 flavors with “a bazillion more” in her head, with testing occurring mostly at the farm to see what family members, friends and employees seem to respond to the most. Though testing is at the farm, bottling in Greencastle is a necessity due to the cost of that process, which is only increasing with inflation.

She said it costs just as much to bottle her pint-sized bottles as it does for quarts. The cost of bottle caps has doubled, as has the cost of the extracts for the flavored milk.

But the Greencastle farm also helps keep her from having to “reinvent the wheel,” for bottling, as well as for their second introduced product, ice cream. Country Creamery already produced ice cream that impressed Brickner, and it uses its own process with her milk and recipe to create ice cream that is now sold at the Stover Farms store.

Brickner also chose to invest in Wagyu steers and has started selling meat in the store. She offers all types of cuts, including tomahawk, steaks, ribs and ground Wagyu beef, but also makes sure that nothing goes to waste. That means getting the bones back and preparing them for sale as dog bones, as well as collecting tallow to use in soap, candle and wax products.

Given the cost of raising Wagyu steer, as well as the cost of producing her items, Brickner said she’s aware that she’s pricing some of her customers out.

“It’s not going to be for everybody,” she said. “For my milk, I’m at $7 a gallon. That helps me cover my costs.”

Her costs also include fuel for milk transportation, machinery and electricity for just about everything, from cooling the products in the farm store to turning on the fans on in the summer to keep the cows from overheating. Investment in higher efficiency fans and devices is also difficult to nearly impractical with current costs so high.

But Brickner is hopeful that with efforts to introduce cheese curds, yogurt and more retail products, the store could start bringing more to her table, as well as others.

Produce farms

While larger farms with more labor and machine intensive work like Stover Farms are feeling more pressure from inflation, other local farms are able to keep revenue up through sales at farmers markets and on-site retail.

Husband-and-wife team Matt Lowe and Julie Henninger initially encountered the supply chain cost increase for a home addition at their Good Keeper Farm in Gardners. But despite feed and fertilizer costs rising a third to 25%, they’ve seen their revenue-cost ratio stay about the same. That is helped along by increasing sales at Farmers on the Square in Carlisle and interest in their pick-up community support agriculture, or CSA, program where residents can sign up to pay for regular food purchases.

“I think we’ve been lucky,” Lowe said. “We don’t have a heavy capital-investment system.”

Mike Nolan at Earth Spring Farm in Monroe Township has been selling his produce for years at farmers markets in Washington, D.C. — a venture that has only grown since inflation started hitting wallets.

“They don’t seem to be as affected by it down there,” he said, adding that walkability in neighborhoods and few other fresh food options have helped them grow in the city. “Here there’s a lot more competition. Everyone’s growing something out of their backyard.”

The price of what they’re growing and selling is also very close to what inflation is pushing grocery costs toward.

“It’s made our products much more cost-competitive,” Lowe said of his farm, which sells various types of meat, eggs and produce. “We don’t buy eggs at the store, but I think they’re selling for 4, 5, 6 or 7 dollars. That’s closer to where we sell ours for $4 to $5. The demand is really shifted kind of in our favor.”

But not every small local farm is seeing a windfall. Lowe said he knows other vendors at Farmers on the Square haven’t seen the increase he’s seen in his produce.

That may have to do with each of them narrowing their focus on what has been selling well.

Nolan saw his CSA boom during the pandemic, but that’s settled down, and he said he’s been focusing more on the market sales in Washington, D.C., instead of local retail store operations.

Lowe’s farm is in the process of dropping in-house beef and pork sales to focus on poultry and eggs while also looking at what produce they want to keep growing on the farm. Their salad greens that they grow 52 weeks a year has been popular, and he said they’ve been sticking to those and growing more of it this past year.

“When we first got into this, we wanted to grow everything,” he said. “As we’re getting more experience, we’re seeing what we’re better at and what to do more efficiently.”

