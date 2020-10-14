Lara Trump stokes conservative base at Allenberry with warnings about father-in-law's political foes

“Is it to get Joe Biden out of the presidency and Kamala Harris in charge?” Ms. Trump asked the Allenberry audience.

The theory was not alien to rallygoers, some of whom said after the event that it was a key reason they would vote for Trump.

“I honestly think it’s not Biden they’re looking at for president,” local resident Deb Manweiler said.

She and other attendees also expressed unshakeable faith in Trump on issues where he has been hit hard by Democrats. Despite the failure of the GOP to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts in court to strike the law down without a substitute, Manweiler had confidence that Trump “isn’t going to just yank people’s insurance away. He’s going to take care of everybody.”

Rally attendees said they were already cognizant of Ms. Trump’s warnings about Democrats from conservative media, and said that it was a major factor in their enthusiasm for Trump.

“I just don’t like the way Kamala and Biden are talking and what they’re leading us down,” local resident Leigh Anile said.