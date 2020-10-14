Lara Trump stokes conservative base at Allenberry with warnings about father-in-law's political foes

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, told supporters to “not believe the polls” showing the president trailing Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, as the Keystone State becomes a possible tipping point in next month’s election.
Speaking to a gathering of about 200 people at the Allenberry resort venue in Monroe Township, Ms. Trump, the wife of the Trump's second son, Eric, gave a stump speech reminiscent of her father-in-law’s usual campaign pitch, portraying Trump as an underdog fighting against the political establishment and negative media coverage.
While listing off some of the president’s accomplishments, Ms. Trump spent long stretches of her speech making dire predictions about the alleged ulterior motives of his Democratic opponents.
“Make no mistake about it, Joe Biden looks like a nice old man. He is a Trojan Horse for the socialists,” Ms. Trump said, adding that this was even more true for Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, although Ms. Trump did not expound on what policies would qualify Biden or Harris as a socialist.
“I think we know exactly what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have in store,” Ms. Trump said, saying the election was a fight for “Judeo-Christian values.”
She also repeated the conservative theory that Biden’s age means that Democrats are expecting he will vacate the office, giving the presidency to Harris, and suggested that House Democrats’ proposed commission on presidential capacity pursuant to the 25th Amendment was directed at Biden’s fitness for office, not Trump’s.
“Is it to get Joe Biden out of the presidency and Kamala Harris in charge?” Ms. Trump asked the Allenberry audience.
The theory was not alien to rallygoers, some of whom said after the event that it was a key reason they would vote for Trump.
“I honestly think it’s not Biden they’re looking at for president,” local resident Deb Manweiler said.
Support Local Journalism
She and other attendees also expressed unshakeable faith in Trump on issues where he has been hit hard by Democrats. Despite the failure of the GOP to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts in court to strike the law down without a substitute, Manweiler had confidence that Trump “isn’t going to just yank people’s insurance away. He’s going to take care of everybody.”
Rally attendees said they were already cognizant of Ms. Trump’s warnings about Democrats from conservative media, and said that it was a major factor in their enthusiasm for Trump.
“I just don’t like the way Kamala and Biden are talking and what they’re leading us down,” local resident Leigh Anile said.
“I just watch Fox News, I don’t watch any other networks anymore,” Anile said. “I just don’t want the Democrats to win. I feel like it’s just going to change our whole everything.”
Ms. Trump also pointed to the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a U.S. Supreme Court seat, deriding Democrats for suggesting “they would have done anything differently than this president is doing” if a seat became vacant in an election year.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly a quarter-million Americans and over 8,400 people in Pennsylvania, Ms. Trump did not directly mention the pandemic, although she made passing criticism of the “closing of churches” and the “government controlling your lives for the past six months.”
In touting her father-in-law’s economic record, she spoke in the past tense.
“We had the best economy in the world under President Donald Trump, the lowest unemployment numbers in the history of America,” Ms. Trump said.
Trump won Pennsylvania by a margin of under one percentage point against Hillary Clinton in 2016, and polling shows him running behind Biden by several points, with a Washington Post-ABC News poll of Pennsylvania registered voters late last month finding Biden up 54% to 44%.
Vote modeling from the election statistics website FiveThirtyEight shows that Pennsylvania has a 31% chance of being the state that tips the Electoral College, and carrying Pennsylvania gives Trump an 84% chance of winning the presidency. If Biden flips the state, he has a 96% chance of carrying the nation overall.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.