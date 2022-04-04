Lane restrictions this week as PennDOT inspects I-81 bridges near Carlisle

Motorists in Cumberland County will encounter lane restrictions this week on a pair roads near Carlisle as PennDOT performs inspections on Interstate 81 bridges.

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday on Trindle Road (Route 641) and Wednesday on York Road (Route 74) where the roads travel under Interstate 81.

PennDOT said work will be performed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on Trindle Road at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in Middlesex Township.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the westbound side, then switch to the eastbound side.

Traffic will be restricted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on York Road at the Interstate 81 overpass just east of Carlisle in South Middleton Township.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the northbound side, then switch to the southbound side.

