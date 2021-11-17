Lane restrictions scheduled next week on I-81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG — Lane restrictions are scheduled for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County next week, PennDOT said.

A contractor is scheduled to trim trees along the highway from mile marker 26 to mile marker 32.

Weather permitting, work will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on northbound and southbound lanes. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed during the same hours on Tuesday.

The mobile operation will require lane restrictions of up to 20 minutes so trees that could potentially fall on the interstate can be removed. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

The work is part of a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 from the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township.

The project includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guardrail upgrades, pavement markings and bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton and Penn townships.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the prime contractor on the $26.48 million project.

