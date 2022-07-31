 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lane restriction scheduled on I-83 South Bridge

South Bridge work map
Provided by PennDOT

HARRISBURG — A lane restriction is scheduled on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, also called the South Bridge, spanning the Susquehanna River between Lemoyne in Cumberland County and Harrisburg in Dauphin County.

PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman Inc. of Atglen will perform steel repairs Aug. 8 through Aug. 11.

The right lane of northbound I-83, including a section of the exit lane to Second Street in Harrisburg, will be closed each day from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exit will remain open, as will three lanes of northbound traffic.

