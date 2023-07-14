To Scott Shewell, the lack of affordable housing in Cumberland County is "undeniable."

As of Tuesday, 245 households in the county were listed on the coordinated entry community queue, meaning they are homeless or about to be homeless, the president and CEO of Safe Harbour said.

With the ceremonious tossing of dirt, the Carlisle-based nonprofit dedicated to providing housing services for the county's homeless kicked off construction of a project that is intended to do something about it.

Safe Harbour held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning to launch the construction of Harbour Village, which will include 40 new affordable housing units for individuals and families.

Located on a five-acre plot of land in the Smith Farm development off of South Spring Garden Street in South Middleton Township, the village is to feature six residential buildings and a community building.

Harbour Village plans are for four one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units for a total of 92 new beds, Shewell said. Of these, Four units will be fully accessible and one unit will be constructed for the hearing and visually impaired.

The village is to offer varying rents that are affordable for households that earn 20% or less of the area median income, five units for those that earn 30% or less, 14 units for 50% or less and 19 units for 60% or less.

"This truly is low income affordable housing for Cumberland County," Shewell said. "Additionally, two units will support individuals with mental health issues or intellectual development [or] disability challenges."

Every home in the village is to be one or two stories high and include a front porch and a private patio or balcony. The community building is to include a full kitchen office, room for residents to gather and offices for management and supportive services.

Outside, sidewalks and walking paths will connect the village to neighboring areas and the site will feature a pavilion and a playground.

The units at Harbour Village are anticipated to be completed in phases beginning in September 2024 and ending in November 2024.

"This project fulfills Safe Harbor's mission of providing housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in our community," Shewell said.

The total cost of the project is $18.15 million and Harbour Village was approved to receive Low Income Housing Tax Credit funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency in October 2021, Safe Harbour said. Orrstown Bank, the project's equity investor, agreed to invest $11.25 million of low-income housing tax credits to fund the village's creation.

"It is important to express our sincere appreciation specifically to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for granting the Low Income Housing Tax Credit funding to Safe Harbour," Shewell said. "Without PHFA’s support, this project would not be possible. The agency has entrusted us to serve the community, and we will meet their expectation."

Other funding will come through Cumberland County Home funds, Federal Housing Trust Fund support and a first mortgage.

During Wednesday's groundbreaking, Shewell highlighted several community organizations and representatives who have supported the project, calling it a "labor of love."

"Harbour Village is an ambitious endeavor for Safe Harbour, and we are prepared for this effort," said Paulo Oliveira chair of the Safe Harbour Board of Directors. "This is our first housing project of this magnitude, however it will not be our last."

Paul Edger, who preceded Oliveira as the chair of the board of directors, described the project as "a first step for affordable housing."

"I cannot wait to watch this plan develop from what it is right now as just a plot of land into a ribbon-cutting later next year," he said. "... I'd like to say congratulations to Safe Harbor and our eventual future tenants who will be living here. Welcome to your eventual new home."

Photos: Inside Look features Safe Harbour in Carlisle