Kunkle Bridge in South Middleton to reopen Friday

Cumberland County announced that Kunkle Bridge on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township will reopen to vehicular traffic at 3 p.m. Friday.

The 117-year-old single-lane bridge closed in November 2019 for structural repairs due to ongoing deterioration, especially from overweight vehicles that traverse the bridge, according to the county.

The new concrete Kunkle Bridge, which carries Petersburg Road over Yellow Breeches Creek and was used by nearly 700 vehicles per day, is 102 feet in length and includes two full-width lanes with 2-foot shoulders, the county said.

The total allocation for the project was more than $2 million, with 90% of that being funded by the state and 10% from the county. The work was completed by Lobar Site Development in Dillsburg.

The Kunkle Bridge replacement project is part of the county’s Bridge Capital Improvement Plan that includes more than $40 million worth of replacement or repairs on the county’s stock of 28 bridges. The primary funding source is the $5 per vehicle registration fee that the county approved in 2015.

Kunkle Bridge is one of the last of the county bridges to reopen as part of this improvement plan. Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township reopened in May.

