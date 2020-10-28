Kuna to return to Cumberland County as housing and redevelopment director

The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities have announced that Mary Kuna will be taking over as the agencies’ director, ahead of current director Tim Whelan’s retirement next month.
Kuna previously worked as the Economic and Real Estate Development Manager for the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC), the non-profit development agency sponsored by the county government.
Kuna left Cumberland County in 2018 to serve as the Deputy Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston and Planning Director for the City of Pittston.
“When considering the demands for housing and community development now and in the future and the county’s robust economic climate, we truly had someone like Mary Kuna in mind — someone with the depth of knowledge in all three areas,” Louis R. Martin, Chairman of the Cumberland County Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors, said in a news release.
“I feel honored to be able to lead the talented authorities’ staff in expanding our redevelopment mission, continuing a legacy of developing successful housing opportunities and strengthening partnerships within the region,” Kuna said in the release.
The housing and redevelopment authorities are responsible for administering a number of public programs, including low-income housing, homeownership assistance, and grants and tax credits for business projects in distressed areas.
This amounts to a budget of over $18 million annually and a staff of 65 employees, with 208 housing public housing units as well as over 1,300 households who receive Section 8 assistance through the agency.
Kuna’s leadership also comes at a time when housing is a particularly acute issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the county authorities administer the state’s rent and mortgage relief program, funded by the federal CARES Act, which assists families who have lost work during the pandemic.
The authorities are also the vector for state and federal redevelopment programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) system and the multi-million dollar Carlisle Borough redevelopment initiative that has funneled numerous grants and tax incentives toward re-purposing the borough’s former industrial sites.
Kuna earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Scranton, and her master’s in urban affairs and public policy at the University of Delaware. She also holds a certificate in urban planning from Harvard University, and certifications from the International Economic Development Council and the International Town and Gown Association.
Whelan, who became the head of the county housing and redevelopment authorities in 2016, plans to retire in November but will stay on for several weeks to help Kuna transition.
