Kuna to return to Cumberland County as housing and redevelopment director

This amounts to a budget of over $18 million annually and a staff of 65 employees, with 208 housing public housing units as well as over 1,300 households who receive Section 8 assistance through the agency.

Kuna’s leadership also comes at a time when housing is a particularly acute issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the county authorities administer the state’s rent and mortgage relief program, funded by the federal CARES Act, which assists families who have lost work during the pandemic.

The authorities are also the vector for state and federal redevelopment programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) system and the multi-million dollar Carlisle Borough redevelopment initiative that has funneled numerous grants and tax incentives toward re-purposing the borough’s former industrial sites.

Kuna earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Scranton, and her master’s in urban affairs and public policy at the University of Delaware. She also holds a certificate in urban planning from Harvard University, and certifications from the International Economic Development Council and the International Town and Gown Association.

Whelan, who became the head of the county housing and redevelopment authorities in 2016, plans to retire in November but will stay on for several weeks to help Kuna transition.

