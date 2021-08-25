Korean War veterans receive honors from South Korean ambassador at AHEC

Local Korean War veterans were presented with medals from the Republic of Korea during a ceremony Wednesday, part of an effort to commemorate the sacrifices and ongoing impacts of a conflict sometimes known as the “forgotten war.”
The Ambassador for Peace Medal was presented to 11 veterans during a ceremony at the Army Heritage and Education Center, organized by the Korean consulate in New York and the office of Sen. Pat Toomey.
The medal is presented by diplomats from the Republic of Korea, commonly known as South Korea, to soldiers who fought during the war from June 1950 to July 1953, and/or the UN peacekeeping operation through the end of 1955.
“Our two countries share a strong bond that was made in blood,” Ambassador Won-sam Chang, South Korea’s consul general in New York, told those in attendance Wednesday.
Remarking on his nation’s rapid economic ascent in the past decades, Chang said this would not have been possible had American soldiers not fought for South Korea during the Cold War conflict with the Soviet- and Chinese-backed North Koreans.
Korean War veterans “were the ones who made it all possible through their blood, sweat and tears,” Chang said. “Today’s peaceful and prosperous Korea and the robust U.S.-Korea alliance are their proud legacy.”
Toomey likewise told the veterans that South Korea “would not exist in its current form if not for you.”
The veterans who received the Ambassador for Peace Medal on Wednesday are Lauren Alinio, Donald Baker, Robert Gerard, James Goodman, Ralph Hopkins, Nicholas Manzella, Lewis Meyers, Richard Rife, Lester Smith, Paul Wagner and Leroy Welsh.
Like many veterans, Welsh said that the real significance of the medal was for the soldiers “that never made it back here.” Three of the men he was close with during training at Camp Pendleton were killed in Korea, Welsh said.
“I’m honored, but I don’t want people to forget that this is not only my medal, it’s everybody’s medal. Every serviceman that’s over there now, that was there … that’s who it belongs to, not me alone,” Goodman said.
Manzella recalled arriving in a Korea, in 1951, that was far removed from modern images of Seoul and South Korea’s other high-tech cities. People lived in boxes on the streets and along the riverbanks, Manzella said.
The intense fighting in Korea, according to most historical estimates, resulted in proportionally more civilian casualties than World War II and the Vietnam War, with constant streams of refugees.
Manzella also recounted a train that was to take soldiers to the front. When it arrived at the station, it was packed with cots full of wounded.
“I said ‘where the hell am I going?’” Manzella recalled. “Lived in a tent for a year, no running water. Washed out of a steel helmet.”
But looking back 70 years later, Manzella said, “we lived through it. It’s like anything else, you have to do what you have to do.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.