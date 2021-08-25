Korean War veterans receive honors from South Korean ambassador at AHEC

Toomey likewise told the veterans that South Korea “would not exist in its current form if not for you.”

The veterans who received the Ambassador for Peace Medal on Wednesday are Lauren Alinio, Donald Baker, Robert Gerard, James Goodman, Ralph Hopkins, Nicholas Manzella, Lewis Meyers, Richard Rife, Lester Smith, Paul Wagner and Leroy Welsh.

Like many veterans, Welsh said that the real significance of the medal was for the soldiers “that never made it back here.” Three of the men he was close with during training at Camp Pendleton were killed in Korea, Welsh said.

“I’m honored, but I don’t want people to forget that this is not only my medal, it’s everybody’s medal. Every serviceman that’s over there now, that was there … that’s who it belongs to, not me alone,” Goodman said.

Manzella recalled arriving in a Korea, in 1951, that was far removed from modern images of Seoul and South Korea’s other high-tech cities. People lived in boxes on the streets and along the riverbanks, Manzella said.

The intense fighting in Korea, according to most historical estimates, resulted in proportionally more civilian casualties than World War II and the Vietnam War, with constant streams of refugees.