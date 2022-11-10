Korean War medals returned to late veteran’s church in Camp Hill

The state Department of the Treasury returned 10 military medals and ribbons to Cathedral Dean Father Michael Varvarelis during a ceremony at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill Thursday.

The military honors were earned by the late Timothy Marahoris, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War, the department said in a news release.

The treasury said it determined that Marahoris had no close living relatives to claim the medals. Marahoris was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral congregation. Reps. Sheryl Delozier and Greg Rothman joined the event.

"Today’s return is unique and shows how important military decorations are to someone’s story," Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "I’m grateful that Timothy’s memory and service are being honored in this way. Although he had no living relatives, it’s evident that the congregation of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is indeed his family, and I’m honored to return his medals to them today."

“Our Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is very honored to receive the military medals on behalf of Timothy Marahoris,” Varvarelis said. “Mr. Marahoris was a respected member of our Holy Trinity Parish community, and we feel blessed to be a part of this wonderful ceremony to honor his memory."

Marahoris died in 2010 at the age of 80. His parents immigrated to the United States from Greece, and he was an only child, according to the news release. He was never married and had no children.

Treasury Department officials said they learned about Marahoris' membership at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral through a connection that led staff to contact the Greek Orthodox Metropolis in Pittsburgh.

The military decorations earned by Marahoris and returned to the church are:

Army Good Conduct Medal

Army Good Conduct Ribbon

National Defense Service Medal

National Defense Service Ribbon

Korean Service Medal with Star Pin

Korean Service Ribbon with Star Pin

United Nations Korea Medal

United Nations Korea Ribbon

Korean War Service 50th Anniversary Medal

Korean War Service 50th Anniversary Ribbon

The Treasury Department said it still has more than 500 military decorations, including Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, Legion of Merit awards, campaign medals, dog tags, pins, buttons and others waiting to be reunited to the veteran that earned them or their family.

These military items are never auctioned and will remain in treasury’s vault until a rightful owner can be found.

Treasury maintains a dedicated military decoration database that can be searched by visiting patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/medals.